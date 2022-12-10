ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've Read Hundreds Of Romance Novels, And These 35 Are My Absolute Favorites

By Silvana Reyes
 4 days ago

This year has been very good in terms of reading. I don't think I've read more than 100 books since 2019, so 2022 is already a win for me. And since I've read so many books this year, I want to share my favorite ones.

I started reading romance novels back in high school. I have always been a romantic at heart, so I want everyone to have a happy ending whenever I read a book, especially people who fall in love with someone who complements them perfectly. Back in high school, though, I didn't read only romance books; I had a preference for YA novels. Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead, The Immortal Rules by Julie Kagawa, and The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare, were books I read one after another. As I grew older, and as the years passed, I left YA novels behind and searched for stories that made me swoon, giggle, and fall in love — but now with older protagonists just like myself. Romance novels always manage to provide me with such a good time. I wouldn't trade them for anything else!

1. Glow by Raven Kennedy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15SGzr_0jeCHhtc00

I had to start this list with one of my all-time favorite fantasy series. I fell in love with The Plated Prisoner series this year, even though I did read Gild , the first book, last year. Kennedy released the fourth book, Glow , this year, and let me tell you that she has made me a fan. If you love dark fantasy romance novels, I'm pretty sure you'll adore this series. It tells the story of one girl, Auren, who has been inside a gilded cage for the better part of her life. Once upon a time, she was saved by a king, Midas, who has protected her from all danger since then. Or has he? What if the most dangerous thing for her is King Midas himself? When Auren finally goes out of the castle and realizes that the world outside is far bigger than she remembered, she'll find out some truths and too many lies in the process.

Get it from Amazon here!

Raven Kennedy LLC

2. Marrying Winterborne by Lisa Kleypas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QPY5K_0jeCHhtc00

I can honestly say I'm a chaotic reader, and most readers won't like that I sometimes read series out of order. But I only do this when it's a series of stand-alone books, so the focus is on a different couple in each book. Marrying Winterborne is the second book in the Ravenels series. Fall in love with a ruthless tycoon, a sheltered beauty, and a marriage that could change their lives.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Avon Books

3. From the Top by Jaqueline Snowe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IH5m2_0jeCHhtc00

This year has brought back my love for hockey romance books. Jaqueline Snowe writes them magnificently. From the Top is not a hockey romance per se, but the Central State series is a hockey romance series. In the second book, we make a detour to meet Cami and Freddie. Cami has been her school's "it girl" for a while, but after a string of bad decisions, she loses her boyfriend, captainship of the dance team, and her fancy apartment. This forces her to move into the co-ed dorms on campus. Unfortunately for her, her next-door neighbor is none other than Frederick Brady the IV, and she's pretty sure he secretly hates her.

Get it from Amazon here!

Jaqueline Snowe

4. Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LIEyn_0jeCHhtc00

It's no a secret that I'm head over heels in love with Hazelwood's romance novels. She took the world by storm when her debut novel, The Love Hypothesis , came out. Now, she's published her sophomore novel, Love on the Brain , which is just as enthralling and swoony as the first one. Hazelwood creates wonderful stories featuring women in STEM falling in love, and I'm charmed by all of them. Love on the Brain tells the story of Dr. Bree, who suddenly lands her dream job working alongside engineers at NASA to create a helmet for astronauts. But sometimes good news goes hand in hand with bad news, and unfortunately for her, she has to work with her college nemesis, Levi.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Berkley Books

5. Lovelight Farms by BK Borison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iisEy_0jeCHhtc00

BK Borison's novels are filled with sunshine, love, and lots of sweet moments. The Lovelight series easily can become a comfort series for many, and it definitely became one for me. Lovelight Farms is the first of four books set in small-town  Inglewild where love appears in unexpected ways. In the case of this one, we meet Stella Bloom and her crumbling Christmas tree farm. In order to save it, Stella signs up for a contest created by social media influencer Evelyn St. James. If she wins the cash prize, she can quickly save her home and business. But to make her farm appear as a romantic destination, she claims that she owns the farm with her boyfriend. And she does not have a boyfriend. Enter best friend Luka Peters!

Get it from Bookshop here!

Posie Creative, LLC

6. Things We Never Got Over by Lucy Score

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3kAI_0jeCHhtc00

Things We Never Got Over was my first Lucy Score book, but it's definitely not my last. I was intrigued by the idea of a city girl going to a small town to save her twin sister only to end up taking care of her niece instead. This book took me on a roller coaster of emotions, and you know what? I would do it all over again.

In this book, Naomi runs away from home. Good thing her twin sister suddenly calls her to ask for help. But when Naomi arrives in Knockemout, Virginia, she finds out that her sister only wanted her car and some cash, leaving behind a lot of problems and an 11-year-old girl. Now Naomi has to adapt herself to this new development in her life, as well as try to have a good relationship with her next-door neighbor, Knox.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Bloom Books

7. The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCi2T_0jeCHhtc00

For me, 2022 has been filled with cozy fantasy romance books, so you'll see a lot of them here. What can I say? I read one, and it soon becomes a favorite of mine. That's what happened with The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy . Bannen's emotional, hilarious fantasy rom-com is perfect if you're searching for an entertaining, yet action-packed novel. Meet Hart, a marshal tasked to protect his people, and Mercy, an undertaker ready to give the dead a proper burial. They fight like cats and dogs, but after an intense confrontation, Hart decides to send an anonymous letter to "A Friend," and somehow this letter ends up in Mercy's hands. Zombieland (2009) meets You've Got Mail (1998) in this fascinating and exciting fantasy romance novel.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Orbit

8. Just Like Magic by Sarah Hogle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9ROn_0jeCHhtc00

I wanted to read You Deserve Each Other so badly when it first came out. I didn't have the money to buy it back then, so I borrowed a copy from my library. And let me tell you that I spent five hours — with bathroom breaks only (because I was crying so hard and I needed tissues) — reading Hogle's book. To this day, You Deserve Each Other is the book I've reread the most. So when I found out that Sarah Hogle was releasing a holiday romance with magic, a holiday spirit, and a grumpy heroine, you bet I was going to read it. This book follows Bettie Hughes, a broke influencer who has to return home for the holidays but doesn't want them to know she's done for. So, when she accidentally summons a holiday spirit, she knows that's her chance to make all her holiday wishes come true.

Get it from Bookshop here!

G.P. Putnam's Sons

9. Heartless by Elsie Silver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkKtA_0jeCHhtc00

One thing you need to know about me is that I don't usually read the nanny/boss trope. It's a trope I don't find interesting... sometimes . But if one of my favorite authors decides to write a small-town romance featuring a grumpy single dad and the nanny he hired for the summer — well, what do you expect me to do? I'm going to read it immediately. It's that simple: Elsie Silver writes a book, and I buy it.

Heartless introduces Cade Eaton, a single father who's looking for a nanny to take care of his kid during the summer. His brother's fiancé asks her best friend to do it, and that's the beginning of Cade and Willa's love story. He's grumpy and she's sunshine. She's everything he wants but cannot have. His kid adores her, and he adores that they have the best relationship. This forbidden romance is sure to shake up your world as well.

Get it from Amazon here!

Elsie SIlver

10. Restore Me by JL Seegars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5AN3_0jeCHhtc00

There's just something about angsty, forbidden, slow-burn romances that *chef's kiss* just makes sense. JL Seegars knows how to do it. In Restore Me , you'll meet two people who've hated each other for a good amount of years. But why? You'll soon realize that Dominic doesn't really hate Sloane... He's been in love with her, but she fell in love with his best friend. Sloane eventually marries him, leaving Dominic to pine after her. But when Sloane's husband dies, things become further complicated between the two.

If you're looking for a love that can withstand everything, one that will fill you up each and every day, you definitely need to read Sloane and Dominic's story.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Janil Seegars

11. Gouda Friends by Cathy Yardley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GmXtB_0jeCHhtc00

One book series I've been enjoying is the Ponto Beach Reunion series. I've read all three, and let me tell you that if you decide to read them, you're going to have the time of your life. In Gouda Friends , Tam is unemployed and just found her boyfriend with someone else. Has she hit rock bottom? Who knows. But after years of not talking to her former best friend, Josh, she suddenly calls him in the middle of the night, revealing their emergency code word, and the next thing she knows, she's on a plane back home. Even though they haven't seen each other in years, for Josh and Tam, it's like no time has passed. A spark has always existed between them, but is it strong enough to risk their friendship?

Get it from Bookshop here!

Montlake

12. Everything for You by Chloe Liese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0245eV_0jeCHhtc00

I would read anything by Chloe Liese. If Chloe chose to write a dictionary, I would read that. This time around, she's blessed us with a book perfect for fans of Ted Lasso, and it's just as delicious and fun as the Apple TV show. Everything for You is the fifth Bergman Brothers book and follows Oliver Bergman, who is the personification of the sun. He obviously had to fall for the grumpiest grump you could ever meet. In this enemies-to-lovers romance, Gavin and Oliver are co-captains of their soccer team. Coach gives them an ultimatum: They have to get along or else they'll lose the captainship! Oliver soon realizes that behind all that grouchy exterior, Gavin has a soft, gooey inside, ready for love to knock on his door.

Get it from Amazon here!

Chloe Liese

13. Meet Me Halfway by Lilian T. James

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGvG2_0jeCHhtc00

Most of the books I read come from Twitter recommendations. I follow the best kind of people, and they read books that become fast favorites of mine. So when I read Meet Me Halfway, I wasn't surprised I loved it. It's about a single mom who recently moved into a new place with her kid and suddenly finds herself involved with her next-door neighbor. It's the type of book that you cannot stop reading until you reach the final page.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Crystal Pages Publishing

14. Two Wrongs Make a Right by Chloe Liese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GefbQ_0jeCHhtc00

Another Chloe Liese book, because of course! I have various authors that I'll immediately read whenever they publish a new book, and Chloe Liese is one of them. Two Wrongs Make a Right is a fabulous, entertaining fake-dating romance novel between two people who think they're not a match at all. But their friends disagree. So when they decide to set the two up, Bea and Jaime plan on getting revenge. Maybe they'll pretend to date and then break up in a massively horrifying way so that their friends think they're really not meant to be. Yet that's not what happens.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Berkley Books

15. Silver Lining by Chassilyn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TmdL_0jeCHhtc00

This is literally the book of the summer. Silver Lining made me crave going on a cruise with my best friend and finding a hot, older professor who doesn't mind taking charge. Look, if a guy wants to spend money on me, I won't object. So, when I met Sylvester in Chassilyn's work, I was ready to fall in love.

This book follows Cam, who is ready to forget her awful ex-fiancé. She goes on a singles cruise with her best friend, and yet she's not really feeling it. Not until she bumps into her former college professor, Sylvester, who has gotten only better with age.

Get it from Amazon here!

Chassilyn

16. Water Under the Bridge by Kels and Denise Stone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258LQ1_0jeCHhtc00

A rivals-to-lovers romance novel that made me smile on every page! Water Under the Bridge is hands down one of my favorite books of this year. No doubt. Kels and Denise Stone wrote a book that fully captured my attention from start to finish, and, to be honest, when I reached the finished line...I didn't want it to end.

Avery Soko's dream was to work at the Oceanic Research Organization, but unfortunately, she got rejected by none other than Luca Navarro. Avery doesn't give up easily though, so she accepts a job at a struggling startup. When a competition offers a grand cash prize that could save her and her team from going under, Avery is ready for anything. Especially when she finds out Luca is also in the running for the prize.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Between The Sheets Publishing

17. Fake Empire by CW Farnsworth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j9y9f_0jeCHhtc00

If you're looking for a marriage of convenience between New York's elite, try Fake Empire . I remember seeing this book on TikTok (so many of the books I read come from recommendations there), and I was obsessed by the concept. An ice queen falls for the husband she never wanted to love? Sign me up. If you're familiar with romance books, you know that there are millions of books featuring billionaires, but I love that in Fake Empire , the heroine is also one. She doesn't need saving — she just needs someone to be there for her when her family hasn't been. I loved Scarlett and Crew's journey — how trusting someone is really just like jumping off a cliff and hoping someone catches you.

Get it from Bookshop here!

C.W. Farnsworth

18. Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO56H_0jeCHhtc00

This is another cozy fantasy book that caught my heart from the very first page. Half a Soul is endearing and full of magic with characters that will make you smile. Atwater creates an intriguing and immersive world, and the good news is she has another two books in the series.

This book introduces Dora, a woman who has been living her life without half her soul. When she was a young girl, her soul was stolen by an evil fae, and from that moment on her life has never been the same. Years later, her aunt decides to take her and her cousin to London for the season, and Dora takes that opportunity to find the Lord Sorcier, the court magician, in order to ask for his help in retrieving her missing soul.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Orbit

19. Funny Feelings by Tarah DeWitt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE9tg_0jeCHhtc00

I thank the year 2022 for introducing me to Tarah DeWitt. Where would I be without her books? My days would have been less of what they were when I was reading Funny Feelings or The Co-op . DeWitt's books provided me with serotonin when I needed it the most, and I'm sure that will happen to you as well.

Funny Feelings tells the story of Farley Jones, who just got her dream job. But in order to create good publicity for the upcoming comedy stand-up show, she has to pretend to date her manager, Meyer Harrigan, a former comedian himself.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Tarah DeWitt

20. Built to Last by Erin Hahn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TRvks_0jeCHhtc00

It's not a secret that I'm a sucker for romance books where estranged best friends reunite and eventually fall madly in love. It's the angst! It's the pining! The yearning! All those unresolved feelings come into play when they see each other again. You cannot tell me that doesn't make you want to read a book.

Hahn's first adult romance novel is all about Shelby Springfield, a former child actor, who is asked to return to TV when her ex-boyfriend hires her as the host of a home renovation show. But she's not doing it on her own... Cameron Riggs, her childhood sweetheart, is back home to play her co-host.

Get it from Bookshop here!

St. Martin's Griffin

21. Lizzie Blake's Best Mistake by Mazey Eddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POQ6S_0jeCHhtc00

Mazey Eddings writes the most relatable characters. In Lizzie Blake's Best Mistake , you meet Lizzie Blake — who has made a lot of mistakes. Recently, she lost her bakery job due to her uncontrolled ADHD, and because of that, she breaks her cardinal rule of dating: only do one-night stands. She has a two-night stand with a charming Australian guy she meets at a bar one night. A few weeks later, she finds out she's pregnant with his baby. This deeply emotional and honest rom-com will be the sunshine of the rainy days in your life.

Get it from Bookshop here!

St. Martin's Griffin

22. Don't Go Baking My Heart by NG Peltier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fur21_0jeCHhtc00

Opposites attract in Don't Go Baking My Heart . A year becomes a great year whenever I get to read a NG Peltier's novel. Her books bring humor and laughter into my world. I can't get enough of them. In this book, you'll find the grumpiest grump paired up with the most sunshine character you could possibly imagine. I'm not kidding! The story of Reba and Devon is fun and full of joyful moments — imagine getting baking lessons from the person who constantly sends you cat memes. But that's what happens when Devon is called out at work for not participating in enough team-building events. Reba has a plan to make Devon fall for her charm, but will she be able to do it? You'll have to read to find out!

Get it from Bookshop here!

N.G. Peltier

23. Wicked Beauty by Katee Robert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4nMg_0jeCHhtc00

They really found love in an unexpected place in Katee Robert's latest Dark Olympus novel. In a world inspired by Greek myths, Robert created a family that is brutal, fierce, and backstabbing when you least expect it. You bet I loved every second of reading this book and series. Wicked Beauty is addicting and full of surprises you won't see coming. It follows the events after the death of one of the big gods, Ares, and because of this, the position of Ares is now open to the public. What awaits is a Hunger Games– type trial where contestants must win against each other to take the coveted Ares position. Helen is tired of living as a pawn to move in this god-like game, so she decides to put her name down as a champion. To fall for rival champions is not a good idea, but the heart wants what it wants, and she cannot deny the spark between her, Achilles, and Patroclus.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Sourcebooks Casablanca

24. A Lady for a Duke by Alexis Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNh3Z_0jeCHhtc00

I haven't read a lot of historical romances this year, but one book I was able to read was A Lady for a Duke . My review is basically me screaming and crying, which, not gonna lie, fits the book perfectly. But I was also smiling and swooning hard as well. Alexis Hall swept me off my feet with Viola and Gracewood's story, and I'm thankful I got to read it when I did.

This lush and sweeping queer historical romance follows Viola, who was presumed dead at Waterloo. She takes that opportunity to finally have the life she's always wanted. But freedom like that doesn't come without a price, and because of it, she lost not only her title and wealth, but also her best friend. From that moment, Gracewood has been shattered without her, so when Viola finds out about her dear friend, she strives to bring Gracewood back to himself. But she never expected to fall in love.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Forever Books

25. Would You Rather by Allison Ashley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mngUZ_0jeCHhtc00

When you swoon from page one, you know you're about to read the best book ever. Would You Rather completely charmed me with its story about two best friends who, in order to help each other out, decide to participate in a marriage of convenience. Allison Ashley not only wrote a marriage of convenience romance, but she paired it with the best friends trope! If you want to make everyone believe they're your real spouse, definitely marry your best friend. Because they know you better than anyone.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Mira Books

26. Fake It Till You Bake It by Jamie Wesley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqnL2_0jeCHhtc00

I've realized that most of the books in this list have two characters who pretend to date, marry, and coexist in the same room. 2022 really brought us so many good fake dating romances, and I'm forever thankful for this year.

Another thing this year brought to me is Jamie Wesley's Fake It Till You Bake It . This book is the first in a new series about football players who open a cupcake shop together. If you're looking for that book to take with you on your next vacation, take this one. You won't regret it!

Get it from Bookshop here!

St. Martin's Griffin

27. Happy Place by Emily Henry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hd9qF_0jeCHhtc00

I cannot talk about romance books I loved this year without mentioning that I read an early copy of Henry's upcoming novel, which releases this spring. (Please, don't come for me!) Happy Place completely changed me. The story of Harriet and Wyn is about second chances and reunions, and it's one people need to read. It's a story about finding the place you fit the best. It's about a group of friends who've become found family and shared many years' worth of memories. And it's also about Harriet and Wyn, two people who love each other so much they want the best even if it means not being together.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Berkley Books

28. All Downhill With You by Julie Olivia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHX8S_0jeCHhtc00

This is for the Disneyland fans! A romance novel set inside an amusement park? Say less — I'm reading it. I'm here to tell you that this book quickly became a comfort read that felt like coming home. Lorelei works at an amusement park named Honeywood as a marketing manager. Before the start of the novel, you find out she's had an accident while on a ride — on one of the park's roller coasters. Because of this, she's decided to sue the manufacturers who made the coaster, only to come face to face with the man who created the ride.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Julie Olivia

29. Consider Me by Becka Mack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s2lf_0jeCHhtc00

Grumpy heroes, move aside. Carter Beckett just walked in! While I love grumpy heroes, I also love Golden Retriever types. They're endearing, sweet, and full of love. They just want to be noticed and loved by their loved ones. The hero in Mack's incredible hockey romance is definitely one of the pack. He's hockey's bad boy and a bit of a playboy, but that changes when he meets Olivia. He begins to devote himself to her, trying to prove to her that his love is for real.

Get it from Amazon here!

Becka Mack

30. Smash Into You by AshleyNicole

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217bgm_0jeCHhtc00

Childhood nemeses have a one-night stand on Christmas only to find out they're completely addicted to the feeling of being together. Doesn't that sound incredible? Smash Into You took me by the hand and gave me one of the best rides of my life. It's one of the most entertaining books I've ever read, and it definitely made my year much better.

Smash Into You is the conclusion to Zenaida and Rook's story. One should really start with the novella On Sight , where you get to see them try their hardest to not succumb to the temptation of being together on Christmas. Read that first and then get to this one ASAP!

Get it from Amazon here!

AshleyNicole

31. In a Jam by Kate Canterbary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23WBK4_0jeCHhtc00

This is another marriage of convenience romance. Who would have thought, right? *looks away* But to be honest, Kate Canterbary could write anything, and I would read it. I know it feels like I say this about every single author on this list, but there's a reason they're on here. And Kate Canterbary is definitely at the top.

This might be the book I've highlighted and annotated the most. If you could see my copy... Colorful tabs adorn it wonderfully. Every single scene touched my heart, so I couldn't stop myself. If you want to read a book about a girl who finds out she's inherited a tulip farm but in order to take it she has to marry before the year ends, read In a Jam .

Get it from Bookshop here!

Vesper Press

32. Finding Gene Kelly by Torie Jean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YxIx_0jeCHhtc00

Finding Gene Kelly is an easily lovable read, and I couldn't stop reading it. Evie O'Shea will enchant you with her charm and fascinating personality. This book is the delicious treat you need in your life!

It's a story about a woman with endometriosis who dreams about opening a bakery and finding her own Gene Kelly. When she has to return home for her brother's wedding, she knows she cannot come back without someone beside her. Enter Liam Kelly, childhood crush and high school rival. The bane of her existence — and the man who is going to pretend to date her for the wedding.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Sunset and Camden Creative

33. Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9jXM_0jeCHhtc00

I have no clue where the fervor for hockey player/figure skater romances came from. Sure, it sounds like a fun pairing — a hockey player falls for a figure skater. But it's the way I see everyone wanting books with this trope. When I read Icebreaker , I instantly knew why people love it so much. And now I am part of the group of people who want more books with this trope!

Personally, I feel like Icebreaker is a slice-of-life college romance novel. You get to read about Anastasia and Nate's life throughout their whole school year — about their own respective sports, their relationships (with each other and with their friends), their student life, and so much more. College is definitely a big part of the story. Yes, Anastasia is a figure skater and Nate is a hockey player, but putting all of these components together, combined with Grace's writing, is simply a wonderful reading experience.

Get it from Amazon here!

Hannah Grace

34. The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jcP1_0jeCHhtc00

This is the last of my favorite cozy fantasy books on this list. As you can probably tell, I usually tend to read contemporary romances. But from time to time, you'll find me reading a fantasy book. And boy, are they entertaining. Sangu Mandanna wrote a book about a lonely witch who finds a family in a place where she least expected it. Mika Moon has hidden her magic throughout the years, fearing the attention she'll get if people found out about it. She has been good at following the rules...until she gets a mysterious message one day asking her to help three young witches control their magic.

Get it from Bookshop here!

Berkley Books

35. Bet on It by Jodie Slaughter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nI6LM_0jeCHhtc00

I had to include a Jodie Slaughter book on this list. Whenever she releases a new book, I cannot help but love it. I've read almost all of her books, and each day my love for her stories and writing continues to grow. Bet on It is a steamy rom-com about two characters who make a bingo-based sex pact in order to prevent themselves from falling in love. Oh, yeah, you heard right. Aja and Walter know that they can't be together because Walter won't be staying in town. When his grandmother gets better, he's out of there. So they decide to create this bingo-based sex pact in order to keep things simple and free of commitment. As you can probably imagine, it doesn't quite work out.

Get it from Bookshop here!

St. Martin's Griffin

