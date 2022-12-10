I've Read Hundreds Of Romance Novels, And These 35 Are My Absolute Favorites
This year has been very good in terms of reading. I don't think I've read more than 100 books since 2019, so 2022 is already a win for me. And since I've read so many books this year, I want to share my favorite ones.
I started reading romance novels back in high school. I have always been a romantic at heart, so I want everyone to have a happy ending whenever I read a book, especially people who fall in love with someone who complements them perfectly. Back in high school, though, I didn't read only romance books; I had a preference for YA novels. Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead, The Immortal Rules by Julie Kagawa, and The Mortal Instruments series by Cassandra Clare, were books I read one after another. As I grew older, and as the years passed, I left YA novels behind and searched for stories that made me swoon, giggle, and fall in love — but now with older protagonists just like myself. Romance novels always manage to provide me with such a good time. I wouldn't trade them for anything else!
Comments / 0