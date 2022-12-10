I've Read Hundreds Of Romance Novels, And These 35 Are My Absolute Favorites

Things We Never Got Over was my first Lucy Score book, but it's definitely not my last. I was intrigued by the idea of a city girl going to a small town to save her twin sister only to end up taking care of her niece instead. This book took me on a roller coaster of emotions, and you know what? I would do it all over again.

In this book, Naomi runs away from home. Good thing her twin sister suddenly calls her to ask for help. But when Naomi arrives in Knockemout, Virginia, she finds out that her sister only wanted her car and some cash, leaving behind a lot of problems and an 11-year-old girl. Now Naomi has to adapt herself to this new development in her life, as well as try to have a good relationship with her next-door neighbor, Knox.

