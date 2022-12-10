Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
fox56news.com
Walmart customers complain about double charges; retailer responds
Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree. Walmart customers complain about double charges; …. Pam Tovar of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is getting ready for Christmas, putting gifts she recently bought at Walmart under her tree....
Ironton Tribune
Debate continues on splitting OLBH property
RUSSELL – A practice of the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission that has stood for decades was challenged at its monthly meeting on Thursday. Tracy Frye, a Russell business owner and also the city attorney, arrived at the meeting after a discussion and preliminary vote on the subdivision of the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital property had taken place.
kyweathercenter.com
Getting Closer To Our Winter Pattern
Good afternoon, folks. The transition to wintertime continues to show up strongly in the week ahead and this looks to carry us through Christmas and into the start of the new year. Everything gets started with a big storm system developing in the next few days. Let’s focus all our...
WKYT 27
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
Ledger Independent
West receives KLC award
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky League of Cities presented State Senator Steve West with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award at Monday night’s Flemingsburg City Council meeting. The KLC Board of Directors names legislators as a “Friend of Kentucky Cities” for outstanding work in the legislature...
fox56news.com
Fayette Mall jewelry thief makes getaway on Lextran bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Just after Thanksgiving, as the Black Friday frenzy began to settle down, Lexington Police said a thief helped himself to not one, but two display cases of jewelry from Fayette Mall. The theft happened at Kay Jewelers on Nov. 29 and now Crime Stoppers...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
fox56news.com
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat causes evacuation
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage after bomb threat …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on December 13, 2022. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday …. Lexington wants to help you recycle your holiday boxes. Only dry cardboard can be taken. Kentucky could...
fox56news.com
Volunteers needed for Christmas dinner in Jessamine County
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Jessamine County Homeless is hosting a free community Christmas Dinner, and they need your help to make it happen. The free Christmas Dinner hosted by JCHC will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Jessamine County Public Library. The dinner is come one, come all. Even those who aren’t Jessamine County residents are invited, which means a lot of volunteers are needed.
Ledger Independent
Focus groups for Comprehensive Plan set
The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, on behalf of the Mason County Joint Planning Commission, will conduct two focus groups on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to Maysville Planning & Zoning Administrator George Larger. The focus groups will be held at the Mays Lick Fire Hall, 5036 Salt Lick...
WSAZ
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
Ky. troopers recognized for surviving potentially life-threatening situations
Pikeville-based trooper Billy Ball and Cynthiana-based trooper Michael Sanguigni were inducted for surviving being shot because they were wearing ballistic vests.
WKYT 27
Victim identified in early morning Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Colonnade Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange for donations
The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Kentucky Theatre offering free admission in exchange …. The Kentucky Theatre is partnering with the Girl Scouts to collect donations for The Nest. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here
A Lexington wife and mother was killed in her home Nov. 23 — three days after a judge rejected an emergency protective order that police encouraged her to seek. The ruling: “No imminent threat.” The man she was divorcing called police to report he had shot her. Convicted of a past drug felony, he wasn’t […] The post Illegal gun use is making Kentucky more deadly; red flag laws could save lives here appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
ashlandbeacon.com
Booming Businesses at the Camp Landing Entertainment District
Booming Businesses at the Camp Landing Entertainment District. Since the arrival of Camp Landing, Boyd County has really been booming. New businesses are coming into the county all the time. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Camp Landing Entertainment District welcomed four new businesses to its ever-expanding venue. Elisabeth Camp, one of the owners of Camp Landing, spoke with us about these exciting new arrivals. “We are super excited about these new businesses here at Camp Landing. Some of them have been open but didn’t get to have their official grand opening until now.” With so many exciting things happening at Camp Landing, Saturday is sure to bring with it an excellent opportunity for everyone to check out all that this establishment has to offer, while checking out some unique new locally owned businesses.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbontv.com
Tragic shooting in Lexington, leaves family mourning
An early morning shooting this past Saturday in Lexington tragically left 19 year old Elaina Mammen dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Just before 6 a.m., Lexington Police officers responded to a shots fired in the Colonnade Drive near southern Lexington, where they found Mammen in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified by the Fayette County Coroner. Lexington authorities say the suspect fled the scene before Police arrived.
thelevisalazer.com
ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ
