CPD holds final gun turn in event of the year on West, Far South Side

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago streets are much safer and some also got a little extra cash for making that possible

Chicago police held their final gun turn-in event for the year Saturday morning.

Participants gathered at Saint Agatha Catholic Church in North Lawndale, and Saint Titus One Missionary Baptist in West Pullman.

It was a no-questions-asked event that lasted until 2 p.m.

Each participant received a $100 gift card for every gun they turned in.

In total, 259 firearms were turned along with 69 replicas from both locations.

