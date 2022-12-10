Read full article on original website
Chelsea ‘exploring possibility’ of signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko — report
Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance...
How the relationship between the USMNT coach and one of its star players publicly exploded
Just when you thought the USMNT was an afterthought at the 2022 World Cup, one of the biggest storylines of their tournament run hit an unexpected climax after their elimination. World Cup rooting guide. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But...
World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Argentina vs Croatia | Messi or Modric, who prevails?
The first semi-final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two resolute and resilient sides both led by icons of the game looking to sign off at the international stage with the biggest trophy of them all. Argentina overcame the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the quarter-final, but their frayed nerves were well on display as the Dutch found two late goals to force extra time. Meanwhile, Croatia made it eight out of nine knockout clashes that they won either in extra time or on penalties as they knocked out favourites Brazil in dramatic fashion. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon
Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Manchester City at the World Cup: One Blue Remains
The quarter-finals of the World Cup flashed across our screens in what seemed like a blink of an eye and with it, came the end of the participation of nine blues, all of whom should now be safely home. It was inevitable that at least one City player would make...
Mateo Kovačić and Croatia fall to unstoppable Lionel Messi and Argentina
Lionel Messi was not messi-ng about tonight, as he inspired Argentina to a 3-0 victory over a disappointing Croatia side. It’s the biggest win ever in a World Cup semifinal for a team also keeping a clean sheet. That outcome didn’t seem to be on the cards at all...
Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training
Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
A World Cup of chaos has yielded a final for the ages: Argentina vs. France
AL KHOR, Qatar — The 2022 World Cup began amid controversy with chaos. It began here at the Al Bayt Stadium with a night all about Qatar, then quickly turned upside down. It pushed Argentina to the brink after less than 48 hours, and soon discarded Belgium and Germany. It continued, all the way to the semifinals, with Morocco and Croatia — and that, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the feet of two giants, is where it ended.
World Cup Previews: France vs Morocco | The Dream Is Alive
After Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates booked their berth in Sunday’s World Cup Final, it is now time to determine who they will play. Before the tournament started, France were one of the favourites and Morocco had odds to win the tournament of 200 to 1. Today the odds are still in France’s favour, however, the Moroccans have yet to read the script!
Match Preview: Two clubs at opposite ends of the positivity scale, so can Sunderland beat WBA?
When I made my pre-season predictions for the Championship this season, I don’t think I or anyone else for that matter would have thought that West Bromwich Albion would be sat in the relegation zone as we creep towards the new year - even despite the fact they had Steve Bruce as manager right up until the second week in October.
This angle of Messi’s amazing World Cup run and assist shows his greatness in full view
It’s often said that the brightest stars make the biggest plays in the biggest moments. The Big Time Player theory, you could call it. At Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Argentinian forward Lionel Messi shined his brightest when the country needed him the most, scoring a goal and assisting on another in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
Tuesday December 13th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Rumour Mongering: Fiorentina to Trigger Amrabat Extension to Fend off Liverpool
With Sofyan Amrabat anchoring the midfield for surprise World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, the 26-year-old has seen himself linked with a number of big European clubs over the past month with Liverpool one of the most commonly mentioned. Long gone are the days when a standout World Cup on its own...
How can Sunderland solve their ongoing fragility at home?
We need to become more physically robust. On the whole I think this team is committed and they all work hard for one another. There are no real egos at play and that means that more often than not we’re at least in games and give a good account of ourselves.
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 22 - Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 3-0 win at home to Millwall last weekend. The first half was poor and we were very lucky not to go down the half time tunnel at least one down. The change of play and dynamic in the second 45 however which was started by Amad, added to by Pritchard and completed by Simms in stoppage time, that simply blew Millwall away.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Under-21s fall, Branthwaite latest, Broja injury
Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy. The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]. “We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted...
Freezing Takes! Sunderland stumble to home defeat as WBA turn the tables
OK, let’s get the anti-reactionary stuff out of the way first of all. Tony Mowbray is not a tactically inept clown; Ellis Simms is not a useless plodder of a centre forward, there’s not a shred of concrete evidence that Ross Stewart is destined to leave Wearside in January, despite his absence last night, and this loss, as galling as it was, won’t define our season.
