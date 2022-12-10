Read full article on original website
La Porte Peddles to Bicycle Declaration
The City of La Porte is being recognized for the strides made in making bicycling safer and easier. The League of American Bicyclists designated La Porte as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community. Assistant City Planner David Heinold said the declaration is a testament to the city’s commitment to offering resources...
Bank Robbery Call Proves False
(Michigan City, IN) - Numerous police officers responded to a report of an armed bank robbery that turned out to be false in Michigan City. An effort is being made to determine if the fake bank robbery report was done on purpose and to locate the individual placing the call.
Charges in Nursing Home Assault
(Michigan City, IN) - A local nursing home worker is accused of physically assaulting and injuring a resident with dementia. Corine Hudson, 47, of Walkerton has been charged with two counts of battery causing serious bodily injury. According to court documents, she was working at Aperion Care on East Coolspring...
Fire Destroys Wellness Center
(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
Crown Point, Indiana opts to waive experience requirement to hire firefighters
CROWN POINT, Ind. (CBS) – A Northwest Indiana town won a huge federal grant called SAFER, to make residents well, safer. The money will enable the local fire department to hire seven more firefighter/paramedics.This round of recruitment is getting more hits than usual because the job description says "no experience" is necessary. CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the search for new first responders.The population of Crown Point is growing and the fire department wants to grow with it.Here's the issue: It takes three years of classes and on-the-job training to be fully certified as a firefighter/paramedic.Normally, the department...
Elkhart Police Department to increase pay in 2023
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Board of Public Safety approved a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday to increase pay for Elkhart Police officers. The bargaining agreement is between the Fraternal Order of Police #52 and the City of Elkhart for sworn law enforcement. The contract is for 2023-2025. The...
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda
Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
Juvenile pedestrian killed in crash in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- First responders were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at Oak Road and Pidco Drive on Monday around 8:40 p.m., according to the Marshall County Coroner's Office. Officials arrived to find a 16-year-old male with serious injuries at the scene. The juvenile was...
Charges Filed in 25 Mile Chase
(La Porte County, IN) - A La Porte man is facing prison time for allegedly leading police on a high speed chase across the county. Jerris Pezzuto, 21, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with six counts, including level 6 felony resisting law enforcement and level 5 felony criminal confinement.
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
Northwest Indiana woman wanted after recent pickpockets, credit card thefts
HIGHLAND, Ind. — A woman is wanted after allegedly pickpocketing patrons at Northwest Indiana retail stores. Over the last month, Highland police said they have investigated numerous cases regarding stolen wallets and stolen credit cards. Police allege Erica Roadlander has then used the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases...
Man accused of drug possession, driving while suspended
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A South Bend man was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended and in the possession of cocaine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a deputy and K9 conducted a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 31 and...
Suspects in Pizza Man Hold-Up Arrested
(Michigan City, IN) - Arrests have been made in Michigan City for robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint over the weekend. Police said both suspects are juvenile males. According to police, a worker for Domino’s was delivering an order when approached early Sunday in the 700 block of Washington Street. They were all talking when one of the suspects displayed a gun and pointed it at the victim. The delivery driver handed over some property and the suspects fled on foot.
Chase Leads to Manhunt and Capture
(La Porte County, IN) - An arrest was made following a high-speed chase and search in Union Mills over the weekend. James Brinsfield, 46, of Trail Creek was charged with resisting law enforcement. According to La Porte County Police, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle on Saturday night and...
Parents in Berwyn demanding answers after gun recovered at Morton West High School
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) -- Morton West High School in Berwyn was put on lockdown Friday after a handgun was recovered from a student Friday. The student did not make any threat, and the gun was recovered without incident, according to Morton High School District 201 Supt. Dr. Tim Truesdale.But the school was placed on soft lockdown, and the bell schedule for the day was altered as a result.The Berwyn Police Department is investigating.Parents say they are coming back Monday morning demanding answers. A video circulating online shows tense moments as parents picked up their kids from the school. The video was...
Juveniles arrested in connection with armed robbery investigation
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested after they allegedly stole from a delivery driver at gunpoint, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, dispatch received a 911 call from a pizza delivery driver who said he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim said...
Michiana police warn of more 'porch pirates' around the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With the season of online ordering upon the nation, so-called “porch pirates” are on the prowl to steal holiday joy. “I want to say beginning of Thanksgiving to after the holidays, the first of the year, is where it’d be the majority of the theft of the porch pirates,” explained Detective Jason Koski at the St. Joseph County Police Department.
Michigan City Police investigating fake report of bank robbery
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a report of a bank robbery on Monday that turned out to be false, according to police. At 4:30 p.m., police were called to a bank in the 3600 block of Franklin St. for an armed robbery. When units arrived...
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
