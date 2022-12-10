Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River sees second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires
The City of Fall River has seen the second substantial dumping in a week, this time over 100 tires. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. FRPD responded to New St. (former Shell Oil location) regarding illegal dumping. Upon arrival it was discovered that 101 used car tires had been illegally dumped at this location during the overnight hours.
5 years since Benny’s: What are the locations now?
From outdoor supplies and tools to games and toys, there wasn't much the retail chain didn't offer.
nbcboston.com
Pile of Mattresses Dropped Off by Fall River Water Supply
A pile of mattresses that was apparently dumped near a South Coast city's water supply has prompted a police investigation. The pile was dropped off Friday night on Wilson Road in Fall River, Massachusetts and included over a dozen mattresses, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. Police have been looking over...
Fall River daycare broken into twice in 2 days
Police were first called to the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street on Saturday, after a reported break-in.
An Odd Sight Is Turning Heads in Somerset & The Reason is Wholesome
A strange sculpture is starting to take shape in Somerset, leaving people with lots of questions about what it could be. The woman behind the sculpture is Somerset native Melissa Morgado. She is a wife and mother of two who decided to tackle an at-home project that is slowly becoming a 10-foot snowman made out of milk jugs.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Wareham Woman Looks to Complete Estate Sale & Host “Free Day” on 12/14
A Wareham woman is cleaning house and is ready to give away the rest of her belongings for free to anyone who needs it. “Free Day” in Wareham will help Paula Gianlorenzo clear out her late brother’s home and allow her family to have some closure on his sudden passing.
South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete
Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Three people hospitalized, over a dozen cars involved in pileup on Route 9 in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — Crews were hard at work Sunday night restoring order to a major Newton roadway after slippery roads caused a mass motor vehicle pileup. According to Newton Deputy Fire Chief Erick Fricke, 12 to 15 cars were involved in the pileup and three people had to be transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
middletownri.com
New Senior Center Thrift Store Winning Fans, Customers
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 13, 2022) – These days, it seems like everyone is trying to stretch each dollar a little further. That’s no different at the Middletown Senior Center, where a new thrift store was opened recently stocking everything from jewelry and clothing to puzzles, games, home goods and so much more.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Turnto10.com
Former power plant in New Bedford to be imploded
(WJAR) — Update:. The implosion has been rescheduled due to wind conditions. A former power plant in New Bedford is set to be imploded on Tuesday. The former NStar power plant is 160 feet tall and has been wired with explosives. For more than 75 years it provided power...
Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream
Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
Fall River Man Gets Prison Time for Setting Multiple Fires
BROCKTON – A serial arsonist from Fall River has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting fire to buildings and homes in Brockton, Hull, and Hanson while on probation for arson, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. Mark Sargent, 55, formerly of Middleboro, pleaded guilty...
1 killed, 5 injured in Rehoboth crash
Police are investigating after an Attleboro man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
54-year-old Attleboro resident killed, five others injured, in Rehoboth crash
One person is dead, and five others injured, after a fatal crash in Rehoboth Monday afternoon. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Rehoboth Fire, Rehoboth Police, and Rehoboth Ambulance Committee responded to a serious accident on Park Street near Tremont. According to Deputy Chief Brian Ramos, a vehicle struck the rear of...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode Island
Rhode Island has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Kent County, you might just want to visit.
AdWeek
WPRI Morning Anchor Danielle North to Depart After 24 Years
Danielle North is leaving Providence, R.I. CBS station WPRI after nearly 24 years. Starting January 23, the longtime morning anchor will be replaced by weekend anchor and reporter Kait Walsh who will co-anchor with Patrick Little. “Danielle is an incredible journalist, anchor and co-worker,” said news director Karen Rezendes. “It...
Icy conditions throughout the state lead to accidents, tough driving conditions
BOSTON - WIth the ground so cold, roads got slippery when the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, leading to accidents throughout the area.The Mass Pike saw accidents both Eastbound and Westbound as vehicles tried to navigate the slippery roads.The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it had about 954 pieces of equipment deployed throughout the state, and noted that road temperatures below freezing throughout the state,Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police lowered the speed limit to 40 mph on I-19 between the New York border and Mile 55 in response to the storm.The icy conditions led to accidents along the Mass Pike...
Comments / 2