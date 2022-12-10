Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.

MATTAPOISETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO