Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Fire displaces family in Beloit
BELOIT, Wis. — A garage fire displaced a family in Beloit Tuesday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of Pine Street, the Beloit Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Flames spread to the home, and heat from the fire melted the siding on three neighboring...
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
White Christmas forecast, southeastern Wisconsin could see snow
Christmas is just around the corner, and what does everyone want? SNOW!. With Wisconsin being in the northern portion of the U.S., people assume that snow is very likely for the holiday season. However, looking at the winter climatology for this area, we can see that this is not always true.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The Conners’ marching band joke angers Waukesha County residents
WAUKESHA — A primetime network television show is facing local backlash after a joke was made about a person running over a marching band in Wisconsin. On a recent episode of ABC’s “The Conners,” characters Dan and Louise Conner are talking to Louise’s mom, who just drove from Wisconsin. Doris Goldufski tells her daughter her night vision is not great. Dan asks about pedestrians and bicyclists and asks if she noticed any “bump bumps” on the way. Doris replies, “I could drive over a marching band and not feel a thing,” Doris said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
shepherdexpress.com
Warm Up This Winter at These Cozy Spots
Wisconsin winters are long, cold, and sometimes isolating. After two years of COVID-19 winters cooped up in our houses, it’s time to enjoy cozy spots around town to socialize and sit by someone else’s fireplace for a change. Plus, you don’t have to make your food or pour your own drinks at these places, like you would have to at home.
Family of South Milwaukee woman linked to dating app predator speaks out
On the outside, it seemed like a regular Tuesday night at Scotty's Bar and Pizza, but on the inside, a celebration of life was taking place for 55-year-old Kim Mikulance.
New TV show highlighting Milwaukee to air in 12 Midwest markets
VISIT Milwaukee will air a new TV show called "Good Things Brewing" next year in 12 Midwest markets as a way to drive visitation to the City of Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Milwaukee blogger shares family-friendly holiday recipes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is special enough no matter what part of the world it is, but celebrating the festive spirit while living in Wisconsin has certain advantages!. Alisa Sleep, editor of the Milwaukee Mom blog joined us on Monday, Dec. 12 to discuss a fun way...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Mayfair Crash: Three Dead in Horrific Wauwatosa Accident
Three people are dead in a horrific Mayfair Mall area crash in Wauwatosa after a City of Milwaukee DPW truck crashed into vehicles stopped in traffic, the Wauwatosa police chief says. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis held a news conference on December 13, 2022, revealing that 10 vehicles were involved...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee program gives women a chance to learn woodworking
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman is hoping to bridge the gap between women and the trade industry. In 2021, just over 3% of carpenters in the United States were women. In the same year, there were approximately 670,000 carpenters in the U.S. When the pandemic started, Tonda Thompson said...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Friends celebrate the life of late Brookfield businessman
Back in October, some 500 people rose to their feet to cheer the winner of Dancing with the Chamber, Chris Borzym, who stood in the spotlight, stunned by the honor, clutching his trophy. About an hour earlier, he’d arrived at the high school, gaunt and weak from treatment for the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wild & Precious boutique expands online store to downtown building
GRAFTON - Even in life’s most challenging moments, Opal Stone has found ways to inspire, both as a business owner and a mother. Stone, owner and founder of Wild & Precious Clothing and Design Boutique in Grafton, has been a mainstay in the local crafts scene for the past eight years. A mother of three youngsters - with a fourth due next March - Stone has needed to delicately balance her efforts at home and in the store.
Beloit Police searching for woman for welfare check
UPDATE: Gilbertson has been found safe, according to the police department. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for a woman in hopes of performing a welfare check. Lenae Gilbertson was last seen on the northwest side of town in the general area of Woodman’s, according to the department. She was wearing […]
Local business celebrates the legend of the Christmas pickle
The holidays are full of special and unique traditions all around the world and here in Milwaukee, a special German custom has made its way across the Atlantic and brought some extra yuletide cheer.
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shot in Milwaukee at Water and Buffalo, drove to MPD
MILWAUKEE - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13 near Water and Buffalo. Police said the car the victims were in was driven to MPD's District 1 station near 8th and Wells after the shooting. That's where FOX6's cameras captured a...
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
lbmjournal.com
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware grows in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has merged in Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The transaction closed on November 30. “My brother and I managed A. Fillinger, Inc. through its fourth generation, and we’re proud of securing a...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Zoo offers free admission during 'Frosty Free Week'
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Zoo will host "Frosty Free Week" between Dec. 26-30, in which all visitors will get free admission. The zoo said it wanted to give back to the community and let visitors roam the grounds for free. Regular concession rates still apply and the free admission doesn't apply to the Wild Lights event.
