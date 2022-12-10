Bipartisan rural infrastructure package proposed

State Rep. David Gomberg (D-Central Coast) has presented a bipartisan rural infrastructure package proposal that builds off of the successful $100 million package passed this year by the Oregon Legislature, according to a release from Oregon House Majority Office.

The 2023 proposal would help bolster rural entrepreneurial opportunities, expand rural workforce housing capacity, and support critical agriculture, natural resources, and outdoor recreation ventures.

“Oregon’s small, rural towns have big aspirations,” Gomberg said. “Last session, we were tasked with identifying key infrastructure spending opportunities throughout the state. With this proposal, we’re focused on finding ways to support those very same communities to expand their workforces, bolster their housing supply, and become hotspots for private investment and entrepreneurial ventures.”

Over the course of the 2022 interim, a bipartisan group of legislators informally met to develop the proposal, including Rep. Gomberg, Rep. Pam Marsh (D-Southern Jackson County), Rep. Mark Owens (R-Crane), and Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner).

“This really is the Oregon Way,” Smith said. He is one of the longest serving members of the House.

“I’m optimistic that the 2023 legislative session will continue to represent a renewed commitment to rural Oregon," Smith said. "This package will serve to uplift our communities and provide more opportunities for them to attract and retain the innovative talent that will truly help them flourish.”

“I’m proud of this proposal and the work we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Marsh said. “It’s important for us that economic prosperity reaches every corner of the state.”

“When rural Oregon prospers, all of Oregon prospers,” Owens said. “It’s bipartisan, people-centered work like this that gives me confidence about the future of this great state.”

Components of the proposal include:

Funds for rural workforce housing infrastructure, industrial land development, and investments in Oregon’s Small Business Development Centers.

Rural venue and county fair support, investments in local food systems infrastructure, and investments in Oregon’s outdoor recreation economy.

The rural infrastructure package proposal was during a meeting with the House Interim Committee on Economic Development and Small Business Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Salem.

The proposal will be presented to the Oregon Legislative Assembly during the 2023 legislative session.