Chris Redd: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (I Had a ‘Terrible’ Encounter With Angelina Jolie’!)

By Michelle McGahan
 4 days ago
Redd-y to spill the tea! Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd wasted no time in dishing on all of his favorites — and awkward celebrity encounters — exclusively to Us Weekly .

The comedian, 37, made headlines in September when he announced his departure from the NBC staple after five years of hilarious characters and viral sketches.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime,” the Popstar: Never Stop Stopping actor said in a statement at the time. “Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough.”

Since the announcement of his departure from the long-running sketch comedy show, Redd immediately lined up roles on big-name TV shows, including voicing a one-off character on The Simpsons and appearing on 20 episodes of SNL costar Kenan Thompson ’s sitcom, Kenan , from 2021 to 2022.

When speaking to Us about little-known facts from his personal life and career, Redd peppered his trademark sense of humor throughout his answers — particularly when recalling a “terrible” moment he shared with Angelina Jolie .

“I was filming Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and there was a set visit by Angelina Jolie and her kids,” the Bust Down actor told Us. “She asked me for some water, and all I could do was stare and say, ‘I forgot what water was.’ It was terrible.”

The Emmy winner — Redd scored the coveted statue in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for SNL ’s “Come Back Barack” SNL skit — also has no shame in admitting his “guilty pleasure” reality shows.

“My guilty pleasure is Love Is Blind , bro, let’s go!” he shared. “ Love & Hip Hop , too.”

Keep scrolling to read Redd’s confessions, including his celebrity crushes, his pun about the “one place [he’s] dying to go to” and more:

1. One place I’m dying to go to is heaven because I heard it’s pretty tight and angels make good music. Also, Africa to follow my ancestors’ family lineages.

2. One thing fans always ask me on the street is, “You aren’t that one guy from Saturday Night Live , are you?”

3. Growing up, Jamie Foxx was the dude [who] did all the things I wanted to do and did them at an incredible level.

4. My grandmother’s fried cabbage recipe is my favorite — and blackened catfish. (Yes, I know that catfish is trash.)

5. My secret talents are eating catfish with no shame and cooking!

6. The best advice I’ve received is: Think before you react. Never give people’s words the power to control how you react to them.

7. My first car was a 1999 Nissan Altima.

8. My favorite item in my wardrobe is a split between my Trophy Room Jordans and a Gucci/Adidas blue blazer.

9. The one thing I always travel with is my backpack! Gotta have my computer at all times.

10. I have a Bust Down neon sign from our wrap party that I thought was a good idea to keep, but it’s too big, so it lives in storage these days.

11. On a typical Sunday afternoon, you wouldn’t be able to find me. I’m with my family, man! Get out of my house!

12. My cheat meal is whiskey. ( The McRib , for real, though.)

13. Any book from James Patterson ’s Alex Cross series is a go for me!

14. People don’t think I can take a break and sit down. News for them is, I can! Kind of. Hold up, I gotta make a run real quick. BRB.

15. My alternate profession would be a hacker.

16. The funniest actor I’ve worked with is Eddie Murphy .

17. My celebrity crushes growing up were Whitney Houston and Aaliyah .

18. My guilty pleasure is Love Is Blind , bro, let’s go! Love & Hip Hop , too.

19. I’m dying to take on a Marvel hero role of any kind.

20. While on SNL , I learned that I can survive in this industry, thrive under pressure and write in a vacuum, even when it’s not my natural way of doing comedy.

21. The show I’m currently binging is Dead to Me . The whole cast is the truth.

22. An insecurity of mine is making sure my jokes are as strong as their delivery.

23. My favorite room in my house is my family room.

24. I was filming Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and there was a set visit by Angelina Jolie and her kids. She asked me for some water, and all I could do was stare and say, “I forgot what water was.” It was terrible.

25. For my favorite movies, it’s a split between American Gangster and The Departed .

