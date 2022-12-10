PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Prices rose 7.1% in November, down from 7.7% in October. That’s based on numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices may be going up a bit slower, but how does that impact the bottom line for businesses? WITN talked to some in Pitt County Tuesday to get that very answer.

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO