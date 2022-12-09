ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month

Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fgazette.com

Illegal gambling has invaded LSU

Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot and killed off Sherwood Forest Boulevard late Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One person died following the gunfire. Officials have...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay

3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
BATON ROUGE, LA

