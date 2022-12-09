Read full article on original website
This Lafayette neurosurgeon and former LSU basketball player will release an autobiography next month
Lafayette neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Cormier, a one-time LSU basketball player and current race car driver, will release an autobiography next month. Cormier’s book is titled “Driven: Hip-Hop, Fast Cars, Basketball and Bran Surgery” is slated for release Jan. 10 and will highlight his seven characteristics for overcoming challenges on the path to success. He recalls the death of a brother, abuse and depression in his younger years and how to stay mentally strong and remain focused on success.
Trev Faulk resigns as Lafayette Christian Academy head football coach
Trev Faulk is calling it a career at LCA
St. Thomas More Chancellor responds to video surfaced after championship win
The St. Thomas More Chancellor has released a statement after a video of STM students making racist remarks surfaced and began making its rounds on social media.
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
Human Jukebox plans tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE - The Human Jukebox will host a ceremony at Southern University this weekend honoring three members of the marching band who were killed while traveling home for the holidays. The Human Jukebox announced Friday it will hold the ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday outside the band hall. There,...
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
EBRSO: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly accident involving a motorcycle around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14. EBRSO was alerted to this accident by a third party caller. Upon arrival, a man was found in a ditch at 9460 Port...
Acadiana's Top 5 Locations For Buc-ee's
Okay, here us out...a Buc-ee's in Acadiana. Mais that sounds real nice.
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Louisiana high school on 3rd lockdown in two days due to threats
Beau Chêne High School is on lockdown for the 3rd time this week due to a bomb threat.
Man killed in Baton Rouge neighborhood Saturday, police investigating
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday evening. Police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of Edwin Street around 5:50 p.m. and found Deandre Duncan, 37, who had been shot. The police say Duncan died at the scene.
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
Person shot and killed off Sherwood Forest Boulevard late Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One person died following the gunfire. Officials have...
Shots fired in Livingston Parish neighborhood Saturday
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 8000 block of Magnolia Boulevard after shots were reportedly fired in the area. The sheriff’s office says no one was injured but bullet holes were found in a nearby shed.
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 10. According to police, the victim, Deandre Duncan, 37, was found shot to death on Edwin Street near Whitfield Street. Duncan was found around 5:50 p.m. and...
Louisiana man steals over $300,000 from disabled relative, indicted
A Louisiana man has been indicted after he allegedly stole over $300,000 from a disabled relative.
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
