Led Zeppelin’s Last Reunion Show to Be Streamed Globally for 15th Anniversary
In celebration of what has proven (so far, at least) to be the last-ever Led Zeppelin show, a global livestream of the special reunion concert will be broadcast Dec. 10 to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The 16-song tribute set, which was held at the The O2 Arena in London in...
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott Reveals His Favorite Rock Album of 2022 + It Might Surprise You
It's that time of the year when everyone is reflecting on the best music of the past 12 months. Def Leppard recently topped Classic Rock magazine's list of the Best Rock Albums of 2022 with Diamond Star Halos, and during an interview accepting the honor, singer Joe Elliott revealed his choice for the Best Rock Album of the Year as well, and it's one you might not see coming.
How John Frusciante Re-Balanced After Busy Chili Peppers Year
John Frusciante's upcoming solo album served as a reset following work on two consecutive Red Hot Chili Peppers records. They released both Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen in 2022, leaving the guitarist keen for a different creative approach. “After a year and a half writing and recording...
Why David Crosby Says He Won’t Play Guitar on Stage Anymore
David Crosby previously revealed that issues with his ability to play guitar are a big part of why he is likely done touring. During a conversation with UCR, however he left the door open: A residency is "possible," he confirms, or something similar that wouldn't involve long stretches on the road.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Never Listened to Black Sabbath’s Dio Albums
Ozzy Osbourne recently praised his Black Sabbath replacement, Ronnie James Dio, for doing "a good job" with his old band — even though he never listened to the albums they made together. The Prince of Darkness reflected on his successor in a new episode of "Ozzy Speaks" on SiriusXM....
Ozzy Osbourne’s Tour Dilemma: ‘I Just Can’t F—ing Walk Much’
After enduring a myriad of health problems over the past few years, Ozzy Osbourne is eager to get back on on stage. But he says there's one obstacle left to overcome. "My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing's OK but I just can't fucking walk much now," the Black Sabbath and solo star explained during a recent interview on his SiriusXM radio station. "I can't tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life."
Watch Mike Patton Try to Knock a Drone Out of the Sky at Knotfest
Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton attempted to knock a drone out of the sky during the band's Dec. 11 performance at Knotfest Chile. As you can see in the video below, Patton and his bandmates were in the midst of covering Slayer's "Hell Awaits" when the drone flew directly into his line of vision. After flipping his middle finger at the craft, Patton gestured for it to fly closer. When it obliged, he unsuccessfully attempted to knock the drone out of the air with his microphone. Patton then offered up another insulting hand gesture and led the band into their next genre-bending cover, Seals and Crofts' "Summer Breeze."
Stranglers Drummer Jet Black Remembered by Bandmates and Friends
Jet Black, drummer with British punk and new wave pioneers the Stranglers, has died at the age of 84. A leading light of the mid ‘70s to early ‘80s musical movement, Black retired from performing in 2015 as a result of ill health, then retired completely three years later. His real name was Brian John Duffy.
Rage Against the Machine Bassist Reveals Cancer Battle
Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford is battling prostate cancer. "I've been dealing with some pretty serious shit," the 54-year-old musician told Spin. "Right before I was about to go on tour with Rage, I had my prostate removed, and I have prostate cancer." The sculpted, high-octane Commerford said...
How Prince Creeped Out Toto’s Steve Lukather
Steve Lukather actually had a trio of encounters with Prince over three decades, but they never shared a single conversation. He first met this then-unknown talent around 1978, when Lukather had been hired by producer James Newton Howard to work on singer Valerie Carter’s second album Wild Child. “James said, ‘There’s this kid here, man, from Minneapolis,’” the Toto leader and session giant said in an interview with Sunset Sound Recorders (video below). “‘He’s supposed to be some genius guy. They want him to co-produce with me, or whatever. I think he’s just gonna hang out with us – don’t worry about it.’
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
