KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO