Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by WWE according to a report from Fightful Select. The reason for the release reportedly being that she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose began trending this week after photos and videos of herself, nude...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Writer Explains Why He Wasn’t A Fan Of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was recently interviewed on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the Crown Jewel 2022 match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns that took place. Prinze Jr. explained why he wasn’t a fan of...
ewrestlingnews.com
The Briscoes Believe Their Trilogy With FTR Will Stand Out As The Best Of Their Careers
The Briscoes spoke in an interview with Busted Open Radio about their trilogy of matches with FTR and where they rank among the top matches of their careers. The Briscoes captured the ROH Tag Team Titles from FTR at Final Battle 2022 this past Saturday in a dog collar match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Real1 vs. Microman Added to MLW Blood & Thunder
A unique bout has been added to Blood & Thunder, MLW’s upcoming television taping in Philadelphia. Real1, the former Enzo Amore, will battle the 3′ 3″ Microman on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena. “MLW’s new season promised new matches and new rules and it doesn’t...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Marc Mero Says It Was A “Blessing” To Work With Sable
Marc Mero has said it was a “blessing” that he got the chance to work with his then-wife Sable during his time in the WWF. Mero, known as Johnny B. Badd in WCW, debuted for the WWF at WrestleMania 12 as the ‘Wildman.’. Speaking with Steve Fall’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ken Shamrock Claims Nobody In Pro Wrestling Holds A Candle To Him In A Shoot Fight
Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock was recently interviewed on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen of Rancid & Dennis Farrell to talk about several professional wrestling topics. Shamrock talked about nobody in professional wrestling being able to hold a candle to him in a shoot fight, and his WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kamille Believes NWA Could Pull Off EmPowerrr Again, Doesn’t Think It Has To Be Annual
NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille recently did an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kamille commented on if the NWA could run another EmPowerrr show, and the event not needing to happen every year. You can check out...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Worked On Promos With Edge During The Pandemic
Apollo Crews made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Crews revealed that he worked on his promo skills with WWE Hall of Famer Edge during the pandemic. He noted that Edge reached out to a number of younger stars in 2020.
ewrestlingnews.com
Titus O’Neil: I Wanted To Be The Shaquille O’Neal Of WWE
Titus O’Neil wanted to be the superstar who could do it all, hopefully following in the footsteps of Shaquille O’Neal. WWE’s O’Neil was the first-ever 24/7 Champion, and he’s a former WWE Tag Team Champion. Titus has been lauded for his charity work as well, receiving the 2020 Warrior Award.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Tears Into Johnny Gargano Segment From RAW
Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Johnny Gargano’s segment on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. During his promo, Gargano went on to mention his son, Quill, calling him “baby wrestling,” in reference to his moniker – Johnny Wrestling. Speaking...
Comments / 0