WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jim Ross have known each other and worked together for decades, with both men being regarded as the GOATs in their respective fields. Their relationship has unfortunately soured in recent months due to JR’s involvement in the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the series “Dark Side of the Ring,” where the AEW commentator had a lot to say about Ric Flair‘s actions during the infamous incident.

8 HOURS AGO