Taya Valkyrie: It Felt Like WWE Didn’t Know What To Do With Me In NXT
Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie has said that it felt at times that nobody in NXT knew what to do with her during her tenure with the promotion. Valkyrie signed with WWE in February 2021 and worked under the name Franky Monet until her release in November of that same year.
William Regal Discusses Missing His Wife’s Pregnancy In 1996, Asking NJPW For Time Away, Missing Family Life
William Regal took to the final episode of his Gentleman Villain podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal opened up about his marriage, missing his wife’s pregnancy in 1996, the first time he asked for time off in wrestling, and so much more. Here are...
Asuka Says She’s Going Away For A While Amid Character Change
WWE RAW Superstar Asuka will be going away “for a while” amid her ongoing character change. In recent weeks, Asuka has been teasing a character change on social media, posting photos of her pre-WWE days as ‘Kana.’. On this week’s episode of RAW, Asuka ditched her face...
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
MJF Teases That He’ll Be Leaving The Wrestling Business In His 30s
MJF took to Twitter today to hype his AEW World Championship match with Ricky Starks on this Wednesday’s “Winter is Coming” themed episode of Dynamite. In his tweet, the self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” continues to tease that he’ll be leaving the wrestling business entirely once he reaches his 30s. He wrote,
Karl Anderson To Appear At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Next Month
Karl Anderson will become the first ever wrestler under contract to WWE to perform at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year – Wrestle Kingdom. Multiple sources have confirmed that New Japan and WWE have reached an agreement for Anderson to wrestle at the anticipated event on January 4 at the legendary Tokyo Dome.
Mandy Rose Released By WWE
Mandy Rose has been released by WWE according to a report from Fightful Select. The reason for the release reportedly being that she put the company in a tough position by posting adult photos on her BrandArmy account. Rose began trending this week after photos and videos of herself, nude...
Kurt Angle Claims Eddie Guerrero Is One Of His Top 3 Favorite Opponents To Wrestle Against
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle talked about the late Eddie Guerrero and where he ranks amongst his favorite opponents to share the ring with. Angle said that Guerrero...
Booker T Addresses Crying After Roxanne Perez’ WWE NXT Deadline Win
Roxanne Perez won the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline on Saturday night, earning an NXT Women’s Championship match against Mandy Rose next month. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T got emotional as he watched his former student from Reality of Wrestling reach this accomplishment. While speaking...
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
WWE has brought in NXT stars Malik Blade and Edris Enofe for tonight’s Raw event. Pwinsider.com reported the news. They will likely be working the Main Event taping, a trend that WWE has done for months. Current WWE Raw Card. – Raw Women’s Championship number one contender’s match: Alexa...
Kevin Nash Defends The Rock From Steroid Accusations By Joe Rogan
The Rock is famous all over the world for his acting career, his run with WWE, and his talent. He also is famous for his workouts and maintaining his physique. The Rock credits this to his fitness regime, discipline, and a well-planned diet. UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan isn’t so sure.
Ex-WWE Writer Explains Why He Wasn’t A Fan Of Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns
Former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was recently interviewed on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the Crown Jewel 2022 match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns that took place. Prinze Jr. explained why he wasn’t a fan of...
Backstage Update On William Regal’s Role When He Returns To WWE
William Regal is leaving AEW to make a return to WWE after the new year when his contract with AEW expires. AEW/ROH President Tony Khan addressed Regal’s departure during the ROH Final Battle media scrum, where he noted that Regal asked for the company not to renew his deal so he could return to WWE to be in NXT with his son.
WWE Star Worked On Promos With Edge During The Pandemic
Apollo Crews made an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Crews revealed that he worked on his promo skills with WWE Hall of Famer Edge during the pandemic. He noted that Edge reached out to a number of younger stars in 2020.
Karrion Kross Reveals Advice He Received From Drew McIntyre After WWE Release
WWE star Karrion Kross was recently interviewed on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Kross talked about how Drew McIntyre reached out to him after his initial WWE release, and eventually sharing the ring with McIntyre in their feud upon his return. Check out the...
Ric Flair Blasts Jim Ross Over Recent Comments
WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Jim Ross have known each other and worked together for decades, with both men being regarded as the GOATs in their respective fields. Their relationship has unfortunately soured in recent months due to JR’s involvement in the “Plane Ride from Hell” episode of the series “Dark Side of the Ring,” where the AEW commentator had a lot to say about Ric Flair‘s actions during the infamous incident.
Wheeler Yuta Comments On Nigel McGuinness Possibly Replacing William Regal In The BCC
While William Regal will be departing All Elite Wrestling in 2023, Wheeler Yuta is optimistic that the Blackpool Combat Club will be just fine without their leader. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wheeler commented on how the group will change moving forward, the idea of Nigel McGuinness or someone else coming in to replace Regal, and more.
Kevin Nash On His Heel Character Being Perceived As Real Arrogance
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to his “Kliq This” podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Nash commented on himself being perceived as arrogant for his heel act, people asking about his height, and much more. You can check out some...
Kamille Believes NWA Could Pull Off EmPowerrr Again, Doesn’t Think It Has To Be Annual
NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille recently did an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Kamille commented on if the NWA could run another EmPowerrr show, and the event not needing to happen every year. You can check out...
Triple H Reportedly Plans To Reform DIY
Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.
