The Denver metro area is getting richer, as are a handful of mountain locales around Colorado. And wealthy transplants appear to be one of the reasons why. These are among the takeaways from recently released statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, which show that income has increased substantially across the greater Mile High over the past decade, as well as two recent studies indicating that both the state and the city remain major magnets for people on the upper end of the income scale who are looking to relocate.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO