Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Set sail at this Lone Tree holiday light showNatasha LovatoLone Tree, CO
DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch programSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Westword
A Bagel Shop From Bakery Four Is the Latest Eatery Heading to Wheat Ridge
Is Denver's hottest food neighborhood about to become...Wheat Ridge? This northwest suburb in Jefferson County already has some gems — many of which serve up old-school Italian, like Mama Sannino's, Dolce Sicilia Italian Bakery, Belfiore Italian and Grammy's Goodies. Now, though, it's about to gain a buzzy new addition.
Westword
Hot Spots: The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2022
Staffing shortages, increased food costs, supply-chain issues. These remained hot topics on the hospitality scene this year, as the effects of the pandemic continue to be a burden on the industry. And yet despite all the challenges, we've reported over 250 new bar and restaurant openings in metro Denver in 2022, with a few still on the horizon. Getting into the business of feeding others is trickier than ever before, but passion continues to rule.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
No snow in Denver, 10 inches on the plains? Here’s why
The storm system that brought wind and snow to parts of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday was a tough storm to forecast.
Westword
The Weathervane Cafe Celebrates a Decade in Uptown
For ten years, the Weathervane Cafe has operated inside a small, now-126-year-old house at 1725 East 17th Avenue. During that time, it's shifted and adjusted as needed, but its "granny chic" cozy feel, as co-owner Lindsay Dalton calls it, has been maintained. Along with serving coffee and tea, the cafe...
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
Westword
Art Attack: Last Chance for Art to Give
The holidays take over this week’s short and sweet art agenda, with a last chance to purchase local fine art and craft works for quality gifts. Co-op artists, students, bold independents, urban artists and fundraising galleries are offering affordable and interesting art for last-minute shopping — the D’art Gallery co-op, for instance, has two big shows, in-house artist talks and extra shopping days right up to Christmas Eve. And then there’s the rest.
denverite.com
Architect Richard Crowther’s former Cherry Creek home can now be demolished
It’s a building that preservationists have called one of the “most important designs” of its kind. Neighbors know it as the “CIA Bunker of N Cherry Creek.” But an engineer considers it “structurally unsound.”. Now, the house designed by famous architect Richard Crowther is...
Westword
Global Bubble Tea Brand Gong cha Opens First Colorado Store in Denver
“The business is very different from what we’ve been doing for the past ten years,” says Nam Vo, co-principal of Gong cha’s new Colorado territory. He and Phuong "Mindy" Thai are longtime partners in life and entrepreneurship. For the past decade, they’ve owned and operated several Denver-based Trendy Nails Salon & Spas locations. However, in November 2020, they began selling their businesses to raise capital for their newest venture: bubble tea.
RTD permanently ends C and F light rail
LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What's Stopping a Pot Lounge at the Denver Airport?
Dear Stoner: Besides simply not wanting to, what is stopping the airport from having a cannabis bar or lounge?. Dear Air Traveler: As if there weren't enough conspiracy theories about the airport already, let's add weed to the mix. That will make the lizard people and apocalypse bunkers go away.
Westword
What Will Denver Get From the Park Hill Golf Course Developer Agreement?
The hotly contested debate over what to do with the Park Hill Golf Course will take a key step forward on January 23, when Denver City Council votes on whether to refer a measure to the April ballot that will lift the conservation easement preventing development on the 155-acre property. That item will first be heard today, December 13, in the council's Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Westword
Which Colorado Counties Have Gotten Richer or Poorer?
The Denver metro area is getting richer, as are a handful of mountain locales around Colorado. And wealthy transplants appear to be one of the reasons why. These are among the takeaways from recently released statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, which show that income has increased substantially across the greater Mile High over the past decade, as well as two recent studies indicating that both the state and the city remain major magnets for people on the upper end of the income scale who are looking to relocate.
Westword
Social Sightings: Our Food Editor's Five Favorite Recent Bites
Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead. I spent the last few weeks finalizing our latest editions of the...
Denver weather: Travel alert as blizzard warnings hit Colorado
The snow will reach the Front Range and plains after 8 p.m. Monday night.
Westword
Put It on Your Playlist: Blues Rock, Indie Pop and More New Music Releases From Denver
New music takes listeners to new worlds, and Colorado musicians are providing a bounty of soundscapes to explore before the year's end. This week's offerings include some fuzzed-out blues rock, acoustic indie, reverb-heavy Americana and melancholy Americana, indie pop, an acoustic track inspired by a near-death experience, and experimental rock from a former member of The Czars.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a ‘Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Westword
Reader: Out With All Our Beloved Places to Eat, In With Corporate Crap
After 37 years, Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market quietly shuttered this week, the latest in a series of longtime eateries to close in metro Denver. But in this case, the eatery wasn't done in by economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. "This is a bittersweet time for us collectively, and a decision that didn't come lightly," said the owners in a sign posted on the door and on the website. "We're retiring."
Over a foot of snow fell in parts of Colorado’s mountains
Parts of Colorado's mountains saw more than a foot of snow from the Monday-Tuesday storm system that swept across the state.
coloradosun.com
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
Comments / 0