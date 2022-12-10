ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

Bryant chooses Coker University

By Orion Griffin for The Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
Sarah Bryant (center), a Mid-Carolina High School senior, signed to play softball at Coker University while surrounded by family. Courtesy of MCHS

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Sarah Bryant, will be playing softball for Coker University next year. She chose Coker due to the welcoming coaching staff and the schools environment, she said.

“I am attending Coker University because the environment feels just like home and the coaching staff made me feel very welcome the first time I met with them,” Bryant said.

Bryant has been playing softball since she was eight years old and playing for Mid-Carolina since the seventh grade.

“I have been playing since I was five years old, starting out with T-ball and moving into softball when I was eight years old,” she said.

With plans to be an exercise science major, Bryant looks forward to making new friendships and memories in the next stage of life.

