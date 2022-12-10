The Su-57 is marketed as stealth fighter but radars have between 6 to 10 times greater detection range against the Felon compared to F-22 & F-35. Here’s why.

Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
theaviationgeekclub.com
“Face Curtain” Vs “Lower Handle”: former US Naval aviator explains why some aircraft have 2 ejection handles above the seat while some have a single ejection handle between the pilot’s legs
‘For a while, most ejection seats offered both ejection methods. Dealer’s choice. If you have some time to eject, i.e. a “controlled” ejection, use the face curtain. If you’re in extremis, the lower handle is the way to go,’ David Tussey, former US Navy A-7 Corsair II pilot.
theaviationgeekclub.com
KC-135 saves the day: Stratotanker crew refuels B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber in emergency situation after long-range test mission
The weather conditions were poor due to a nearby storm, but the KC-135 crew was able to extend the boom and make contact with the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft crew from the 171st Air Refueling Wing responded to an urgent request for fuel from a B-2 bomber on Oct. 25, 2022, Alert 5 first reported.
theaviationgeekclub.com
Col. Joe Kittinger, USAF Fighter Pilot, POW and Longtime Freefall Record Holder Passed Away
Retired USAF Col. Joe Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles above the Earth stood as a world record for more than 50 years, died on Dec. 9, 2022 in Florida. Retired US Air Force (USAF) Col. Joseph “Joe” Kittinger, whose 1960 parachute jump from almost 20 miles...
theaviationgeekclub.com
F-111 crew members explain why flying the Aardvark at low level with TFR was the BEST way to see the world during the daytime but it was EXCITING in clouds or at night
‘Things really got exciting when we flew in clouds or at night over the terrain with TFR,’ Paul Ghiron, former USAF F-111 Aardvark pilot. General Dynamics won the US Department of Defense contract in 1962 to develop a supersonic aircraft under a program called TFX. This airplane, later designated F-111, would be the first in history to incorporate specific design features to make it capable of performing in multiple roles.
theaviationgeekclub.com
The US government allowed a T-2 Buckeye trainer to be exported to South Africa to help train Chinese carrier pilots due to false information given by former USMC Harrier pilot, Indictment Says
A T-2 Buckeye aircraft was bought from a US aircraft dealer for the training, by providing false information that resulted in the US government issuing an export licence. US authorities are alleging that Australian pilot Daniel Duggan – a former US Marine Corps (USMC) Harrier pilot -detained in Australia was involved in training Chinese military pilots how to land on aircraft carriers, the latest development in a campaign by the US and its allies to prevent China from recruiting Western aviators, The Wall Street Journal says.
Comments / 0