The Su-57 is marketed as stealth fighter but radars have between 6 to 10 times greater detection range against the Felon compared to F-22 & F-35. Here’s why.

A T-2 Buckeye aircraft was bought from a US aircraft dealer for the training, by providing false information that resulted in the US government issuing an export licence. US authorities are alleging that Australian pilot Daniel Duggan – a former US Marine Corps (USMC) Harrier pilot -detained in Australia was involved in training Chinese military pilots how to land on aircraft carriers, the latest development in a campaign by the US and its allies to prevent China from recruiting Western aviators, The Wall Street Journal says.

11 HOURS AGO