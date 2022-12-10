Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Washington Post Announces Major LayoffsNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Related
umdmitzpeh.com
Top Five Bagel Spots in the DMV
Though the DMV area is not particularly known for its selection of good bagels, some Jewish students at this university have still found bagel places that they’ll keep going back to again and again. By Sydney Klapman. For Mitzpeh. @sdklap. Bagels, a food item often associated with Eastern European...
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Maryland was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Washingtonian.com
14 Indulgent Hot Chocolates to Sip Around DC This Winter
Sure, packaged cocoa is fine in a pinch. But when you’re out and about, there are few better ways to get cozy than a mug of real-deal hot chocolate. When not cooling us off with dreamy gelato, Dolcezza keeps us warm with its house-made cocoa—a creamy blend of milk and Valrhona chocolate. There’s a subtle hint of cinnamon and clove in its seasonal version, or you can order it plain.
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays
The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
Council holds hearing on whether to rename SE DC road after Mayor Marion Barry
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The embedded video originally aired in 2019.) Could D.C.’s “Mayor for Life” finally get a local street named in his honor? The issue stirred up a passionate debate in a DC Council meeting Tuesday. DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson called a public...
governing.com
A $3B Train Finally Arrives in Suburban Washington
On Nov. 15, the first train load of paying customers pulled out of Ashburn Station in Loudoun County, Va., 28 miles west of Washington, D.C. They were celebrating the start of service on Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension, the newest addition to the Washington area’s Metro system. The inaugural trip was a long time coming, arriving four years late and $250 million over budget.
getnews.info
The Laundry Basket Accepted into the Comcast RISE Program
The Laundry Basket, an on-demand laundry subscription service serving the DMV area of Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, today announced that it has been accepted into the Comcast RISE program. Comcast RISE, which stands for “Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment,” was created in 2020 to help small businesses impacted by...
Tens Of Thousands Of D.C. Mail Ballots Were Returned As ‘Undeliverable’ In Recent Elections
Tens of thousands of mail ballots sent out to registered D.C. voters ahead of the June primary and November general elections were returned as undeliverable, a reality that critics say stems from inaccurate and outdated information in the city’s voter registry but which election experts say isn’t completely unexpected given D.C.’s recent adoption of mail voting.
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Weather Advisory Issued
A winter storm is set to hit the Washington, D.C., area Thursday with sleet and rain. Storm Team4 has declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday. West of D.C., along the Interstate 81 corridor, significant icing is possible. "We should be ready...
D.C. Rapist Captured By Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Axios Power Players: 14 influential people in D.C., including Taylor Heinicke, Carla Hayden, Hany Hassan
Everyone’s a power player in Washington, right? Yes, but: We’re highlighting the 14 we think had the biggest impact around town this year. What’s happening: The brains behind I-82 — the ballot measure that will change how we dine and tip — top our inaugural list. How it works: We reflected on the past year’s headlines, considered what’s coming in 2023 and polled our most plugged-in sources about who they believe has shaped Washington the most. Our unscientific list is produced entirely by our editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way.People who made the power list were not...
fox5dc.com
DC Road Closures: How traffic will be impacted due to U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit begins Tuesday in D.C. with multiple road closures and public transportation impacts for the District. The summit is a chance for President Biden and the White House to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa and improve cooperation with African leaders.
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna: A town of two Cavas?
The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
popville.com
Metro Center 6:30pm
Thanks to Martin for sending: “Metro gonna Metro. Whole station smells like burnt metal. Single-tracking Blue/Orange/Silver”. “Update Box Alarm Metro Center station. Small trash fire extinguished and all fire personnel are out of the trackbed. Will be turning the incident back over to Metro.”. “Box Alarm Metro Center station...
Data Center Knowledge
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store
The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
Final farewell for RFK Stadium: Orange wooden seats on sale
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s the end of an era. D.C. is saying a final goodbye to the iconic RFK Stadium. The stadium will be demolished and used for future projects such as housing. It opened back in 1961 as the D.C. stadium and was later renamed to honor Senator Robert F. Kennedy in […]
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 12, In Montgomery County
It’s Monday, Dec. 12 and looks like a mostly cloudy but dry day for the beginning of the week. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Council President Briefing: Council President Evan Glass will hold his first media briefing today at 11 a.m to discuss the historic nature of the 20th Montgomery County Council. The briefing will be streamed on the Council’s Facebook page here.
Road closures, parking restrictions begin for U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you live or work near Mt. Vernon Square in D.C., you’ll want to leave extra time to get where you’re going this week. President Biden is hosting dozens of African leaders at the Washington Convention Center. The bulk of the road closures around the convention center will start Monday […]
Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect that stabbed a victim last Wednesday morning in Northwest, D.C. At 4 am, after the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. The suspect displayed a knife and then stabbed the victim on the 1600 Block of Park Road. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at The post Argument Leads To Stabbing In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0