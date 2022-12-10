TRUCKEE -- A fierce storm front lingered in the Sierra Sunday morning in the wake of 24 hours of blizzard conditions that left more than 3 feet of new snow piled high on the ground and a wind gust of 165 mph at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.While lowering in intensity, snow will continue to fall around Lake Tahoe throughout Sunday."The Sierra snow forecast is straight-forward with snow expected to continue throughout the day and periods of localized heavier snow bands resulting in limited visibility and boosted snow totals," forecasters from the National Weather Service's Reno office said. "While snow will...

3 DAYS AGO