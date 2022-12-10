ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
yankodesign.com

This beautiful gabled lake house in Lake Tahoe was built using charred wood

Berkeley-based studio Alexander Jermyn Architecture built a beautiful lake house in Lake Tahoe, California, marked with blackened wood siding, and a steep gable form. Occupying 3200 square feet, the home is tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and was built to withstand the extreme climatic conditions of the region. It provides stunning views of the lake, via massive floor-to-roofline windows.
nomadlawyer.org

ROCKY MOUNTAIN PARK : How to Plan a Delightfully Romantic Honeymoon

Known for its protected mountains, forests, and alpine tundra, It is a National Park that spans the Continental Divide. The park’s namesake is the Trail Ridge Road, which traverses the crest of the Rocky Mountains. Tours. Located in the Rocky Mountains, It is a nature lover’s dream. It’s a...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still...
Mountain Democrat

Big snow dropped on Sierra

Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning were digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. At lower elevations such as in Pollock Pines, residents reported 8 inches to 1 foot of snow...
BevNET.com

Fizzy Beez Now Available at Raley’s in Northern Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez line of full-flavor, ready-to-drink, vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey are now available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada. To celebrate Fizzy Beez’s introduction to Nevada, Annika, an eight-time...
960 The Ref

Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm...
CBS San Francisco

Sierra pounded by hurricane-force winds; Blinding blizzard conditions

TRUCKEE -- A fierce storm front lingered in the Sierra Sunday morning in the wake of 24 hours of blizzard conditions that left more than 3 feet of new snow piled high on the ground and a wind gust of 165 mph at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.While lowering in intensity, snow will continue to fall around Lake Tahoe throughout Sunday."The Sierra snow forecast is straight-forward with snow expected to continue throughout the day and periods of localized heavier snow bands resulting in limited visibility and boosted snow totals," forecasters from the National Weather Service's Reno office said. "While snow will...
Record-Courier

The Dec. 12, 2022, R-C Snowy report

Genoa, Nev. — The ongoing power outage at Lake Tahoe and weather conditions have prompted school district officials to close Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools today. Valley schools are on a 90-minute delay. Genoa, Nev. — As of 5:45 a.m., 965 homes and businesses at Lake Tahoe...
Record-Courier

Storm arrives with snow in Sierra, wind in the Valley

A brief snow shower arrived in Genoa around 8 a.m. today before turning to .05 inches of rain and then giving up for a bit. “Strong, gusty winds impact both the Sierra and western Nevada today,” said National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Edan Weishahn. “Spillover rainfall arrives in Western Nevada today. Snow levels will drop to valley floors tonight into early Sunday with a few inches of accumulating snow possible.”
ABC10

Winter storm causes road closures, avalanches in Sierra

COLFAX, Calif. — A winter storm hit Northern California over the weekend that brought high winds and snow to the Sierra, creating dangerous travel conditions on the roads. Some travelers were redirected to turn back at Colfax where Caltrans closed the highway Saturday. Other major highways leading up to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
alaskasnewssource.com

Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC

New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 8 hours ago. The district...
8 News Now

Is a front license plate required in Nevada?

With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
KOLO TV Reno

Boil water order for Cold Springs homes rescinded

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A boil water notice for about 700 Cold Springs area homes and businesses has been rescinded. Great Basin Water Company issued the notice Friday about 4 p.m. when one of its wells tested positive for contamination, according to Great Basin Water Company President Sean Twomey. The company...
KOLO TV Reno

49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Elko Daily Free Press

Neighbor spots house fire in Osino

ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor. “The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
