This beautiful gabled lake house in Lake Tahoe was built using charred wood
Berkeley-based studio Alexander Jermyn Architecture built a beautiful lake house in Lake Tahoe, California, marked with blackened wood siding, and a steep gable form. Occupying 3200 square feet, the home is tucked away in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and was built to withstand the extreme climatic conditions of the region. It provides stunning views of the lake, via massive floor-to-roofline windows.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PARK : How to Plan a Delightfully Romantic Honeymoon
Known for its protected mountains, forests, and alpine tundra, It is a National Park that spans the Continental Divide. The park’s namesake is the Trail Ridge Road, which traverses the crest of the Rocky Mountains. Tours. Located in the Rocky Mountains, It is a nature lover’s dream. It’s a...
Schools, some roads closed, chain controls in effect Monday at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning are digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. The storm may be leaving the basin, but impacts are still...
Big snow dropped on Sierra
Lake Tahoe residents on Monday morning were digging their way out from a winter storm that dropped feet of snow, packed powerful winds that sent chairlifts violently swinging and left thousands without power. At lower elevations such as in Pollock Pines, residents reported 8 inches to 1 foot of snow...
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to...
Thousands still without power following weekend storm in the Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thousands are still without power Monday morning in and around the South Lake Tahoe area after a weekend storm hit the Sierra. According to Liberty Utilities, 7,719 customers are without power. The estimated restoration time for most areas is 8 p.m., according to Liberty...
Fizzy Beez Now Available at Raley’s in Northern Nevada
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— World Golf Hall of Fame member Annika Sorenstam’s Fizzy Beez line of full-flavor, ready-to-drink, vodka-based sparkling classic cocktails sweetened with ethically farmed organic honey are now available at all 11 Raley’s in northern Nevada. To celebrate Fizzy Beez’s introduction to Nevada, Annika, an eight-time...
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm...
Sierra pounded by hurricane-force winds; Blinding blizzard conditions
TRUCKEE -- A fierce storm front lingered in the Sierra Sunday morning in the wake of 24 hours of blizzard conditions that left more than 3 feet of new snow piled high on the ground and a wind gust of 165 mph at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.While lowering in intensity, snow will continue to fall around Lake Tahoe throughout Sunday."The Sierra snow forecast is straight-forward with snow expected to continue throughout the day and periods of localized heavier snow bands resulting in limited visibility and boosted snow totals," forecasters from the National Weather Service's Reno office said. "While snow will...
The Dec. 12, 2022, R-C Snowy report
Genoa, Nev. — The ongoing power outage at Lake Tahoe and weather conditions have prompted school district officials to close Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools today. Valley schools are on a 90-minute delay. Genoa, Nev. — As of 5:45 a.m., 965 homes and businesses at Lake Tahoe...
How California was shaped by its longest river
Cities and communities that make up the modern Sacramento Valley, including the city of Sacramento, probably would not exist had it not been for the mighty river that runs down Central California.
Storm arrives with snow in Sierra, wind in the Valley
A brief snow shower arrived in Genoa around 8 a.m. today before turning to .05 inches of rain and then giving up for a bit. “Strong, gusty winds impact both the Sierra and western Nevada today,” said National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Edan Weishahn. “Spillover rainfall arrives in Western Nevada today. Snow levels will drop to valley floors tonight into early Sunday with a few inches of accumulating snow possible.”
Winter storm causes road closures, avalanches in Sierra
COLFAX, Calif. — A winter storm hit Northern California over the weekend that brought high winds and snow to the Sierra, creating dangerous travel conditions on the roads. Some travelers were redirected to turn back at Colfax where Caltrans closed the highway Saturday. Other major highways leading up to...
Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Heavy snow is in the process of blanketing the Sierra and has led to a closure of a highway with no estimated time it will reopen and chain restrictions at Lake Tahoe. The combination of strong winds and heavy snow have made travel impossible...
Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC
New activity book for kids helps to keep Alutiiq culture alive. Alaska saw no fisherman deaths both in the 2015 fiscal year and the 2022 fiscal year. Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families. Updated: 8 hours ago. The district...
Is a front license plate required in Nevada?
With thousands of new people moving into Nevada and many who are new to the Silver State, it's important to know the laws of our roads. One of the most asked-about differences newcomers are unsure of is whether Nevada requires vehicles to have both front and rear license plates.
Boil water order for Cold Springs homes rescinded
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A boil water notice for about 700 Cold Springs area homes and businesses has been rescinded. Great Basin Water Company issued the notice Friday about 4 p.m. when one of its wells tested positive for contamination, according to Great Basin Water Company President Sean Twomey. The company...
49 new RSV cases reported in northern Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 new cases of RSV have been reported in various areas of northern Nevada in the span of a week, Carson City HHS is reporting. The new cases were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties. The new cases bring the total number to 225 since the beginning of October.
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Neighbor spots house fire in Osino
ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor. “The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
