The Monticello Billies were able to get their second win of the season on Thursday, December 8, holding off a fourth quarter comeback attempt by the Lakeside Beavers. In the first contest of the night, the Monticello Junior Billies were defeated by the Junior Lakeside squad 33-24 with a depleted junior roster, with many of the Junior Billie players being absent due to responsibilities of being a part of the Monticello Junior Choir that was having a concert the same night as the scheduled basketball contest.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO