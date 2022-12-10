Read full article on original website
Related
advancemonticellonian.com
333 Wreaths Arrive in Monticello
333 wreaths that were sponsored for Saturday’s Wreaths Across America event at Oakland Cemetery arrived in Monticello Monday, Dec. 12. Members of the local COL David Love Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution have worked tirelessly mapping out veterans’ graves and making plans to lay the wreaths on the same day that veterans’ wreaths are placed at Arlington and at more than 3,700 cemeteries across the US.
Pine Bluff is making spirits bright with a holiday light display
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff is home to many things which includes the largest drive-thru holiday display in Arkansas, known as The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends. Every December, Regional Park transforms into a winter wonderland. “This has been going on for over 25 years. This really...
advancemonticellonian.com
Nowlen, Montgomery to Wed January 14th
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Nowlen announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Elizabeth Nowlen, to Adam Paul Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Montgomery. Jordyn is a graduate of the University of Central Arkansas and is a Registered Nurse at Conway Regional hospital in Conway. Adam is a graduate...
advancemonticellonian.com
Sarah Denise Kelley, 48
Sarah Denise Kelley, 48, of Jefferson, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wadley Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas. She was born March 20, 1974, in Pine Bluff, to Victoria Jeannette Milam-Evans and the late Robert Lynn Milam. Denise was a beloved mother who was the best cheerleader to all...
Watson Chapel staff protest for higher pay, better pay schedule
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — For Watson Chapel School District dyslexia interventionist Rosalind Robinson, teaching is a passion for life. "I love what I do," Robinson said. "I love working with the kids. I love working with the teachers." But life comes with trials and tribulations, something she's currently seeing...
deltadailynews.com
Mayor’s Youth Council Presents: “The Battle of the Choirs”
Greenville’s Mayor’s Youth Council is preparing for its Battle of the Choirs event. This is an opportunity for vocal groups and choirs to win a cash prize. They’re looking for more groups to participate by singing Christmas carols and tunes. This is set for December 17th at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Mall. Anyone interested may contact Nikki Landrum at 662-378-1501.
advancemonticellonian.com
Tony Laray Dunlap, 57
Tony Laray Dunlap, 57, of Monticello, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. He was born February 21, 1965, in Monticello, to Magnolia Matthews Dunlap and the late Mack Ray Dunlap. He was a United States Army National Guard Veteran and a member of Brooks Chapel Baptist Church....
advancemonticellonian.com
Monticello Billies hold off Lakeside for 57-52 victory at home
The Monticello Billies were able to get their second win of the season on Thursday, December 8, holding off a fourth quarter comeback attempt by the Lakeside Beavers. In the first contest of the night, the Monticello Junior Billies were defeated by the Junior Lakeside squad 33-24 with a depleted junior roster, with many of the Junior Billie players being absent due to responsibilities of being a part of the Monticello Junior Choir that was having a concert the same night as the scheduled basketball contest.
advancemonticellonian.com
City recycling guidelines
Each Wednesday, barring a catastrophe, the city of Monticello is accepting recyclable items at the Transfer Station within the following guidelines:. 1) Cardboard—must be fl attened. Not accepted are cereal boxes, drink can boxes or egg cartons;. 2) Plastic bottles—lids must be removed and the bottles must be bagged....
advancemonticellonian.com
Lady Pirates win four straight to move to 2-0 in conference play
The Drew Central Lady Pirates improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the 3A-8 Conference after winning four consecutive ball games. The Lady Pirates began their four game streak with a 59-14 win over the Warren Lady Jacks in their first game in the Mini-State Classic held at Drew Central Gymnasium on Friday, December 2, and Saturday, December 3.
Sheridan woman arrested for hit-and-run accident
SHERWOOD, Ark. — 24-year-old Keydi Flores of Sheridan has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident that happened in Sherwood on December 9. According to police, the accident happened at 9:00 pm. when Flores was traveling eastbound on Kiehl Avenue. Flores hit Katrina Jones who was walking down the road,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 5-12, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Luis A. Sanchez / 431 Bradley 23, Warren, AR / DOB 5-22-01 / Criminal tresspass, criminal mischief on 12-9-22.
advancemonticellonian.com
Quorum Court recognizes Gober and Akin for years of service
Outgoing Drew County Judge Robert Akin and Drew County Sheriff Mark Gober were recognized and presented plagues, and a buckle for Akin, at the regularly scheduled Quorum Court meeting held Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. The Justices of the Peace recognized the outgoing Akin and Gober and thanked them...
footballscoop.com
Update on Arkansas-Pine Bluff's coaching search
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff search is moving towards a close. Sources tell FootballScoop at least three finalists have been scheduled for campus interviews, with one on campus Monday. Sources tell FootballScoop that Florida A&M offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, Benedict College head coach Chennis Berry, and former Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelley...
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to the fatality, Thomas was ordered to […]
Man’s body found dumped in Pine Bluff; suspect still on loose
A body dumped in Pine Bluff over a month ago has been ruled a murder, putting Jefferson County investigators into gear.
cenlanow.com
16-year-old El Dorado teen arrested after overnight shooting; led police on high-speed chase
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the El Dorado Police Department were led on a high-speed chase after a 16-year-old boy fled a shooting scene where dozens of gunshots were fired, according to El Dorado News-Times. Prior to the chase, an El Dorado police officer reportedly heard gunshots while conducting a traffic stop around 9 PM on the 1100 block of East Hillsboro.
deltadailynews.com
Greenville Police Arrest a Man who Faces Several Charges
Greenville police have arrested and charged Daijuan Motton with kidnapping, domestic aggravated assault, and burglary. Motton is the suspect in two separate incidents that happened this year. He is accused of burglarizing his neighbor’s home and forcing his ex-girlfriend and her child into a vehicle at gunpoint. The victim says Motton assaulted her while another male held her child, according to police.
Comments / 0