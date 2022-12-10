Read full article on original website
KVC-Arts 12/4/22 - An introduction to jazz singer, Jonathan Karrant
David Fleming speaks with jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, focusing mainly on his release, "On and On." The track listing on this disc is QUITE wonderful with a mix of jazz standards - some of which you may only know of as instrumentals. Also some mainstream pop, and just a touch of Sinatra. Now imagine all of these with impeccable arrangements, timing, and delivery with a small-group jazz setting. That's "On and On."
Lily Collins Soars in 6-Inch Platform Pumps & Minty Corset Suit at SiriusXM Studio
Lily Collins brought a pop of minty color to New York City while promoting the third season of “Emily in Paris” this week, ahead of the Netflix romance show’s return on Dec. 21. The “Emily in Paris” star exited her car ahead of an interview at SiriusXM Studio, wearing a deep mint green suit. Her ensemble featured a paneled blazer and high-waisted trousers, creating a streamlined appearance. Giving the set a sharp edge was a matching corseted top with sculpted bodice cutouts, layered over a black turtleneck top to create a corseted silhouette. Collins’ ensemble was finished with a rounded cream leather...
'Iron Man,' 'Super Fly' and 'Carrie' are inducted into the National Film Registry
Every year, 25 movies are added to the National Film Registry to be preserved for posterity by the Library of Congress. Intended to reflect the depth and breadth of American filmmaking, the selections always feature blockbuster titles intended to generate attention. The biggest one this year is Iron Man that launched Marvel Studios as an inescapable force in American popular culture in 2008.
How I discovered a love for ballet as an adult
Sometimes you can find new interests in old places. For me, it was discovering a love of ballet more than 15 years after I first started training. Let me explain. I took ballet lessons from second grade to the end of high school. Dance, in its various forms, dominated my adolescence. In high school, most weeknights and weekends were devoted to training or rehearsals.
