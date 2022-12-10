ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Knoxville teacher gets big surprise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee Athletics Inventory sale

Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. Black bear...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Company details why English Mtn. residents have gone weeks without water

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After months of complaints from English Mountain residents about a lack of water, the state has opened an investigation into why it’s been happening. Tennessee’s Comptroller Office officially requested that all three Utility Management Review Board members be replaced after claiming they failed to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

White Pine Police looking for information on early Monday morning shooting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m. In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to...
