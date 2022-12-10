Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
artsknoxville.com
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus Offers ‘Rebel Without a Claus’ – and a Major Announcement
Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus: Rebel Without a Claus. Saturday, December 17, 3:00 & 7:30 PM, Bijou Theatre in Knoxville. Sunday, December 18, 4:00 PM, ETSU’s Martin Center for the Performing Arts in Johnson City. Mysteries abound this year for the Knoxville Gay Men’s Chorus—both on and offstage....
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teacher gets big surprise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
UTMC infectious disease doctor breaks down latest Tennessee flu report
The top infectious disease specialist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center reviewed the latest flu numbers from the state and explained what they show.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
WATE
Tennessee Athletics Inventory sale
Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. Vol fans had the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale on Monday, December 12. Black bear...
Strangers rent 15-passenger van to get to TN after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok
Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.
Vols DL commitment gets five-star rating in 247Sports' latest update
One of the highest-ranked players in Tennessee's 2023 class moved up even higher in 247Sports' rankings Tuesday evening. Vols defensive line commitment Daevin Hobbs, a senior at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C., now is rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports coming off a strong senior season. 247Sports...
Voting now open in Name a Snowplow contest
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is offering the public a chance to help choose names for snowplows in four regions of the state.
4 Tennessee Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including four right here in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Company details why English Mtn. residents have gone weeks without water
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After months of complaints from English Mountain residents about a lack of water, the state has opened an investigation into why it’s been happening. Tennessee’s Comptroller Office officially requested that all three Utility Management Review Board members be replaced after claiming they failed to...
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Charles Hall Museum, a non-profit in Tellico Plains, is collecting donations of historical items. Pam Hall Matthews, the daughter of Charles Hall and president of the Board of directors at Charles Hall Museum, said the museum allows people to donate items they feel are better served in the museum.
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
'I love making people laugh': Tennessee comedian pokes fun at SEC and college sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In January of 2021, Josh Mancuso watched as Jeremy Pruitt was fired as head coach of the Tennessee Vols. On that bitter day for Vol fans -- a character was born. "Coach Lance was born the day that Jeremy Pruitt was fired from Tennessee," Mancuso said....
10Listens: Fountain City and Halls residents say USPS mail deliveries are delayed
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Service is an essential part of everyday life. For many, it's about more than just packages and envelopes. It can be the way they receive their medicine or essential bills. However, several residents in Fountain City and Halls said their mail is not arriving in time.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
WATE
White Pine Police looking for information on early Monday morning shooting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WATE) — In this week’s Crime Stoppers Spotlight segment, the White Pine Police Department is looking for information and tips on a shooting that happened on Monday, Dec. 12 at about 5:45 a.m. In a Facebook post from the department, it states officers responded to...
