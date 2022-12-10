Read full article on original website
Related
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
LA Times: Former State Trooper Did Admit to Mental Health Check
LA Times: Former State Trooper Did Admit to Mental Health Check
993thex.com
Deputies took items from California killer’s home in Saltville
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office removed items from the home of a suspected killer in California while officials in that state were trying to apprehend him. Sheriff Blake Andis’ office reported deputies made an emergency entrance into the Saltville residence of Austin Edwards to make sure there were no further victims and to the status of his agency-issued equipment. The update said the officers found that Edwards’ revolver was missing from his holster. The other items collected included other guns assigned to him along with a bullet-proof vest and his uniform.
wcyb.com
Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson
WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Allegedly Riding Toy Scooter On US 23
A man from California was arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly driving a toy scooter on US 23. Police received several calls claiming the man was traveling at speeds of 5 – 10 miles an hour. This is said to have caused a buildup of traffic with several near collisions.
Worker died at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, spokesperson says
An employee of a subcontractor at the Cardinal Glass facility in Church Hill died Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson.
WBIR
US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
Former Trooper in California Slayings Killed Self with Service Gun
Former Trooper in California Slayings Killed Self with Service Gun
Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
An inmate was killed in custody Sunday in what Virginia prison authorities believe was an attack by a fellow inmate.
Kingsport Times-News
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
Traveling Church Youth Group Leader In Virginia Convicted Of Grooming, Abusing Minors: Feds
A federal judge has convicted a traveling church youth group leader in Virginia of grooming and soliciting minors in his care, authorities announced.Charles Willoughby III, 39, of Norwalk, a group leader at the New Life Worship Center, will face up to 30 years after being convicted at trial on char…
orangeandbluepress.com
Texas Prison Being Understaffed Entices Bus Escapes and Family Massacres
Texas Prison Being Understaffed Entices Bus Escapes and Family Massacres. Inquiries into what went wrong have centered on one aspect seven months after one of the bloodiest prison escapes in the country occurred in Texas: The prison system of the state is dangerously understaffed. Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer, managed...
Mountain Youth Academy: Staff injured after 6 youths start riot
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed that deputies had responded to a riot Sunday at the Mountain Youth Academy that had resulted in significant property damage. The sheriff's office stated a group of juveniles had led the riot and were detained until a hearing could be held.
wbrc.com
Woman with unrestrained baby in passenger seat tries to ram patrol car, deputies say
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A mother from Virginia is facing multiple charges after officials said she tried to ram into the back of a deputy’s patrol car with her unrestrained baby in the passenger seat. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Katie Bowes was arrested...
Prison officials: Inmate killed in attack at Virginia prison
Authorities say an inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison is dead after another prisoner apparently attacked him Sunday afternoon.
SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
wchstv.com
State Police say body found in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
Inmate killed after alleged attack at Wallens Ridge identified
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) has identified an inmate who died after an alleged attack inside Wallens Ridge State Prison.
Johnson City Press
Wallens Ridge inmate accused of killing another inmate
BIG STONE GAP – Virginia Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the fourth fatal inmate attack in two state prisons in Wise County since 2018. DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said an inmate was pronounced dead 4 p.m. Sunday after he apparently was attacked by another inmate. Names of the victim and alleged attacker were not available Monday pending notification of next of kin, Lemons said.
Comments / 1