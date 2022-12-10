ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
993thex.com

Deputies took items from California killer’s home in Saltville

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office removed items from the home of a suspected killer in California while officials in that state were trying to apprehend him. Sheriff Blake Andis’ office reported deputies made an emergency entrance into the Saltville residence of Austin Edwards to make sure there were no further victims and to the status of his agency-issued equipment. The update said the officers found that Edwards’ revolver was missing from his holster. The other items collected included other guns assigned to him along with a bullet-proof vest and his uniform.
SALTVILLE, VA
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Allegedly Riding Toy Scooter On US 23

A man from California was arrested on Friday afternoon for allegedly driving a toy scooter on US 23. Police received several calls claiming the man was traveling at speeds of 5 – 10 miles an hour. This is said to have caused a buildup of traffic with several near collisions.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WBIR

US Marshals: Delaware fugitive arrested in Greene County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fugitive on the run from Delaware was captured in Greene County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. David E. Jennings, a 50-year-old, was wanted in Delaware for assault in the first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony in which he attempted to kill another man by stabbing him serval times, the USMS said.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
orangeandbluepress.com

Texas Prison Being Understaffed Entices Bus Escapes and Family Massacres

Texas Prison Being Understaffed Entices Bus Escapes and Family Massacres. Inquiries into what went wrong have centered on one aspect seven months after one of the bloodiest prison escapes in the country occurred in Texas: The prison system of the state is dangerously understaffed. Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer, managed...
TEXAS STATE
WJHL

SCSO: 12-year-old student pointed BB gun at school bus after fight

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 12-year-old might face 24 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated reckless endangerment after allegedly pointing a BB gun resembling a shotgun at a bus full of students, Sullivan County authorities say. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that deputies responded to Beulah […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wchstv.com

State Police say body found in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a body was found Monday in McDowell County. State Police said the body was located in the Bartley area. The body was sent to state Medical Examiner’s Office. State Police are investigating.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Johnson City ‘Shop with a Cop’ hosts largest year yet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police in the Tri-Cities treated kids to a big shopping spree for annual Shop with a Cop events. Officers stormed the Walmart on Browns Mill Road in Johnson City for the big night. JCPD Major Brian Rice said this year is the largest event yet due to the greater need […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wallens Ridge inmate accused of killing another inmate

BIG STONE GAP – Virginia Department of Corrections investigators are looking into the fourth fatal inmate attack in two state prisons in Wise County since 2018. DOC spokesperson Carla Lemons said an inmate was pronounced dead 4 p.m. Sunday after he apparently was attacked by another inmate. Names of the victim and alleged attacker were not available Monday pending notification of next of kin, Lemons said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy