Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. The Wild didn't trade for Ryan Reaves because of his offensive ability. General manager Bill Guerin said he was looking to inject some energy into the locker room when the Wild acquired the forward from the New York Rangers on Nov. 23. "Ryan's got a certain swagger," Guerin said. "And you need that to be successful. You need that on your team." Minnesota might have needed it more than anyone thought, because in the nine games Reaves has played, the Wild (15-11-2) are 6-3-0, compared to 9-8-2 before he made his debut Nov. 25. They've also won four straight at Xcel Energy Center entering their game against the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, SN NOW). The Red Wings (13-9-6) have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 1-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Captain Dylan Larkin, Detroit's leading scorer with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games is not available after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during the third period against the Hurricanes. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO