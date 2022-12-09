Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Photo Voice Project Highlights Community Issues in University AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Sharks in San Jose on Tuesday
Arizona plays next against Islanders on Friday, will host telethon with Bally Sports Arizona benefitting Phoenix Children's. Lawson Crouse scored his team-leading 13th goal and Nick Bjugstad added his sixth of the season, but the Arizona Coyotes fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday at SAP Center. Karel...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Avalanche
In the third game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7) are in Denver on Tuesday to take on Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (14-10- 2). Game time at Ball Arena is 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Wild host Red Wings with swagger back since Reaves trade
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Wednesday. The Wild didn't trade for Ryan Reaves because of his offensive ability. General manager Bill Guerin said he was looking to inject some energy into the locker room when the Wild acquired the forward from the New York Rangers on Nov. 23. "Ryan's got a certain swagger," Guerin said. "And you need that to be successful. You need that on your team." Minnesota might have needed it more than anyone thought, because in the nine games Reaves has played, the Wild (15-11-2) are 6-3-0, compared to 9-8-2 before he made his debut Nov. 25. They've also won four straight at Xcel Energy Center entering their game against the Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, SN NOW). The Red Wings (13-9-6) have lost three in a row (0-2-1), including 1-0 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Captain Dylan Larkin, Detroit's leading scorer with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 28 games is not available after the forward sustained an undisclosed injury during the third period against the Hurricanes. -- Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor.
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
NHL
Recap: Kochetkov Records Second Consecutive Shutout, Canes Win In Detroit
DETROIT, MI. - Carolina Hurricanes rookie netminder Pyotr Kochetkov became the team's first goalie to publish back-to-back shutouts since 2003 Tuesday, blanking the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 1-0. The Story. Finally concluding a six-game road stretch that begin back on November 28, the Canes entered Little Caesars...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Stutzle out at least one week for Senators with shoulder injury
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Tim Stutzle is out at least one week with a shoulder injury. "If he's back in seven or 10 days, whatever it is, it's certainly lucky," Senators coach D.J....
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Kraken 2
The Bolts used a strong final 40 minutes to lock up their third-consecutive victory. The Lightning secured their third-straight victory, blowing out the Kraken 6-2 at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday night. It was a tight game early on, with the Bolts leading by a goal through 20 minutes. Tampa Bay...
NHL
Zito convinced Panthers moving in right direction despite record
"I believe in the team," the Panthers general manager said after the NHL Board of Governors meeting ended Tuesday. "And I believe in where we are." The Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy as the top regular-season team in the NHL last season, setting Florida records for wins (58) and points (122).
NHL
Canes Reassign Lajoie To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lajoie, 25, has earned six assists in 17 AHL games with Chicago in 2022-23...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Kings
The Sabres are back in black and red tonight to host the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here. Rick Jeanneret will join Brian Duff and Marty Biron on the pregame show on MSG beginning at 6:30 p.m. Puck drop is set for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.
NHL
The Backcheck: Cruising past the Kraken
Hockey is often a game of momentum and in the second period of Tuesday's tilt between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken, the Bolts grabbed the momentum and ran with it. Tampa Bay scored three goals in the second period just 3:23 apart to separate themselves from Seattle and...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers lose to Kraken, split season series
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After losing 5-1 in their previous meeting last week in Seattle, the Kraken returned the favor with a 5-2 win over the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. "I think in the game there was an awful lot of difficulty with some basic things in...
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ FLA - 15:17 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Florida. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck did not completely cross the Columbus goal line. Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks. Forward joins Howe, Gretzky as only players to reach goals milestone in NHL history.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Frost's Four-Point Game Not Enough in 5-4 OT Loss
The Philadelphia Flyers lost a seesaw game to the Arizona Coyotes in overtime, 5-4, at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sunday evening. A hat trick by Clayton Keller, completed in sudden death overtime, sent the Flyers down to defeat. Philly is now 0-6 in games decided in overtime and 0-7 in all games decided beyond regulation. Morgan Frost recorded a career-best four-point game (one goal, three assists) but te Flyers had to settle for a single point.
NHL
Howe's 801st NHL goal forgotten by many with Ovechkin closing in
Howe was 52 years old when he scored his 801st and final NHL regular-season goal with the Hartford Whalers against the Detroit Red Wings on April 6, 1980. That stood as the NHL record until Wayne Gretzky scored his 802nd on March 23, 1994. Ovechkin, who has 800 goals heading...
