Since 1895, York Wallcoverings has maintained its legacy as a leading manufacturer of fine wallpapers. But that's not to say the brand hasn't adapted to changing times: From collaborations with cult-favorite brands like Rifle Paper Co. to launching peel and stick wallpaper, to even standing as an expert voice in trend forecast predictions for the color of year, the company continues to understand its audience while bridging a gap between old and new. And that couldn't be more obvious at York's company headquarters in Pennsylvania's Susquehanna Valley, where high-tech machines hum alongside artists creating hand-painted work.

YORK, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO