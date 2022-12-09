Read full article on original website
Cadillac Lyriq: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
Can a new era for an iconic brand also usher in a new Motor Authority Best Car To Buy winner? It may, in the form of the Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac’s been chasing the Germans for more than a decade, but with the Lyriq, the GM luxury brand has figured out its place in the automotive world again.
Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023: What didn’t make the cut
Yesterday we took stock of our five Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists, and one of the vehicles we named—the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV—will earn the annual distinction. But there’s always a lot of interest in...
Mitsubishi launches all-new electric vehicle that charges itself
(Our Auto Expert) – Automakers continue to roll out fully electric vehicles. However, one automaker is taking a pragmatic approach, knowing that many consumers aren’t ready for fully electric vehicles yet. But they are ready for vehicles that are part electric and part gas. Mitsubishi has mostly become...
2023 Toyota Prius: How design became the priority over tech
The 2023 Toyota Prius is the fifth generation of the world’s best-known hybrid vehicle. Since it first went on sale in Japan in 1997, the Prius has epitomized high fuel efficiency and the advanced technology of hybrid-electric powertrains. The current fourth-generation Prius arrived in 2016 and its styling and...
