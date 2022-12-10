ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, NC

Axios Raleigh

10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022

We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
cbs17

3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC

Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
Mount Olive Tribune

Town board approves $1.7 million in engineering fees for $14M sewer project

The Mount Olive Town Board Tuesday night approved slightly more than $1.7 million for engineering services for $14 million in upgrades and improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant and water collection system. The engineering work was awarded to McGill Associates, P.A. of Raleigh. The $1.7 million includes $735,000...
themainewire.com

Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages

ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
chapelboro.com

One on One: ‘I Just Want To Keep On Voting After I Die’

From 1977 until 1985 and from 1993 through 2001 Wilson County was the de facto capital of North Carolina. At least it was when then Gov. Jim Hunt and his close advisor, Betty McCain, were home from Raleigh. McCain, who died November 23, served as Hunt’s trusted political partner and...
