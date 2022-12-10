Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill town manager resigns, search for replacement to begin in January
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones has announced his resignation and will be leaving Dec. 31. “After an assessment of my personal priorities, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position as town manager,” Jones told the town council. The council...
Birth certificate of movie legend, North Carolina native Ava Gardner to be presented to museum
A restored copy of Ava Gardner’s birth certificate is going to be presented to the Ava Gardner Museum in December.
16 stores in one NC area fined for scanner errors, NC Department of Agriculture says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple Piedmont Triad stores were among 70 stores fined by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services due to price-scanner errors. 70 stores in 38 counties have paid fines due to these errors. The NCDACSS conducts periodic inspections of scanner systems to make sure that items are ringing up at […]
WRAL
Rocky Mount couple has run local dry cleaning business for 64 years
For 64 years, Ed and Martha Strange have run a dry cleaning business in Rocky Mount--Ed is 95 years old and still works every day! It is a specialty dry cleaner, and during the holiday season, Martha and Ed are busy cleaning wedding dresses and ball gowns. For 64 years,...
cbs17
32 miles of roads to be repaved in Wake County for about $10.1 million, NCDOT says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30 miles of roads in Wake County will be repaved starting in March 2023, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The repaving will cost at least $10.1 million — which is about $315,000 per mile — as the work continues through Sept. 2024, the NCDOT said in a Tuesday news release.
WRAL
Family complained to Raleigh landlord for years about rat-infested home
Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years. Renter Tnisha Wilson said the issues at the home at 2422 Ellerbe Lane have lasted for nearly three years.
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
10 best new restaurants in Raleigh, Durham and Cary in 2022
We lost some great restaurants in the past year, but never fear: plenty of exciting new eateries have arrived on the scene. Here is a list of the best of this year's newcomers, which we compiled by eating our way around the Triangle and talking with restaurant-goers. Bright Spot Donuts, 1501 Sunrise Ave., suite 180, Raleigh Photo: Lucille Sherman/AxiosFrom the moment you bite into one of the fried doughnuts at Bright Spot, it's immediately clear the small shop will become a frequent habit for the foreseeable future. Created by the bakers behind the great Benchwarmers Bagels, Bright Spot's original glazed...
cbs17
3 women among group charged after woman held against her will and robbed in Chatham County home
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Three women are among a group arrested after an armed robbery in which a woman was held in a Chatham County home last month, officials said. The incident happened in early November at a home in the 300 block of Piney Grove Church Road just north of Siler City, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Durham, NC
Durham is a vibrant city in North Carolina that uses its rich history as a significant factor in its current development. Located in Durham County, in the east-central part of the Piedmont region, Durham is one of the best places in North Carolina. Also called the Bull City, Durham takes...
Mount Olive Tribune
Town board approves $1.7 million in engineering fees for $14M sewer project
The Mount Olive Town Board Tuesday night approved slightly more than $1.7 million for engineering services for $14 million in upgrades and improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant and water collection system. The engineering work was awarded to McGill Associates, P.A. of Raleigh. The $1.7 million includes $735,000...
Train hits abandoned car in Wilson County
An abandoned was struck by a train in Wilson County, according to state troopers.
cbs17
Police investigate threats to workers at auto parts maker based in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are investigating threats to workers at the headquarters of an auto parts company Monday. Police were called just before 10:20 a.m. to AP Exhaust at 300 Dixie Trail, according to a news release from Goldsboro police. “Employees of the business reported...
Raleigh and Durham Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your neighborhood in Raleigh or Durham? This searchable tracker and map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Sheriff: Johnston County deputies detain suspect after chase along Hwy 96
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a chase in Johnston County Monday night. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told WRAL News a suspect was detained on site on Highway 96 in Johnston County after a chase Monday night. Bizzell did not say what lead to...
themainewire.com
Feds Investigating String of Power Plant Sabotages
ABC News reported last week that federal law enforcement is investigating a series of deliberate attacks on the nation’s power grid following an act of sabotage in North Carolina that left more than ten thousand Duke Energy customers without power for several days. “According to multiple law enforcement sources,...
chapelboro.com
One on One: ‘I Just Want To Keep On Voting After I Die’
From 1977 until 1985 and from 1993 through 2001 Wilson County was the de facto capital of North Carolina. At least it was when then Gov. Jim Hunt and his close advisor, Betty McCain, were home from Raleigh. McCain, who died November 23, served as Hunt’s trusted political partner and...
cbs17
Triangle company offsets holiday food insecurity for 50 Durham school students, families
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the spirit of giving back and of the holiday season, a Triangle-based company donated 50 bags of food to a Durham school on Monday. Agents and staff of West & Woodall Real Estate got together to help the students and families of Lakeview School in Durham who might experience food insecurity over the holiday break.
Duke Energy: Power restored to most customers impacted by Durham outage
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website on Sunday reported more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. At noon, most customers had power again.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
