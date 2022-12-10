ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, NC

From the fringe

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 4 days ago
Fairmont Golf Club news

The annual Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Sunday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Entry fee includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play, and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-shot victory over Tommy Lowry and James Smith. Ray Lewis and Redale Hunt were the winners of the second flight with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen coming in second place. The third flight was won by Jim Rogers and DJ Jones with Larry Piland and Bob Slahetka taking second. Buckey Beasley, Larry Lynn Lockear, Richard Lowery and Rick Rogers were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Cal Hunt with a 69, Bob Antone 70, Mitch Grier 71, Grant Locklear 72, Brook Gehrke 73, James Thompson 73, James Barron 73, Aaron Maynor 73, Bert Thomas 74, Scott Benton 74, Butch Lennon 74, Marcus White 75, James Cox 75, Jeff Wishart 75, Richard Coleman 75, Mark Smith 75, Andy Andrews 75, John Stanley 76, Patrick Meadows 76, Joey Todd 76, Barry Leonard 76, J.B. Lowry 76, Randy Williamson 76 and Ricky Martin 76.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Knocky Thorndyke and Bob Antone won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton with a round of 65, two strokes ahead of runners-up Warren Bowen and Bucky Beasley.

Closest to the pin winners were Larry Piland and Tommy Lowry.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

