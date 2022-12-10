Notre Dame will fully turn its attention to South Carolina in the coming days, but the first four practices have focused on development. It means getting reps for players stepping into roles vacated by All-Americans Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey, while also getting the youth of the roster quality reps. The reps are valuable in many ways as the players are able to improve, but also show the staff how they fit into the future.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO