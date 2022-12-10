Read full article on original website
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman Makes Impression On Adon Shuler, Family
A week after Al Golden and Chris O’Leary dropped in on 2023 Notre Dame safety commit Adon Shuler, the Irish defensive coordinator and safeties coach were back in New Jersey on Tuesday night. And this time they brought a special guest. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman joined...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Commit Tracker | 12.13
This past weekend brought an end to the seasons for Notre Dame’s 2023 commits. And while all of the remaining commits saw their senior seasons end in disappointing fashion, 2022 was a phenomenal year on the field for each of them as well as outstanding careers. BOWEN, GUYER COME...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Football | Pulling Back the Layers
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has worked the Transfer Portal this month to find the final piece to his 2023 quarterback room. The staff remains high on the potential of sophomore Tyler Buchner and freshman Steve Angeli, while early enrollee Kenny Minchey arrives in a month. Yet, Notre Dame’s staff isn’t satisfied as they may have been in past years, including a year ago.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Football Developing & Evaluating in December
Notre Dame will fully turn its attention to South Carolina in the coming days, but the first four practices have focused on development. It means getting reps for players stepping into roles vacated by All-Americans Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey, while also getting the youth of the roster quality reps. The reps are valuable in many ways as the players are able to improve, but also show the staff how they fit into the future.
irishsportsdaily.com
BREAKING | Notre Dame Lands USF Transfer Spencer Shrader
Notre Dame went to the Transfer Portal a year ago to add to its kicking depth and landed Blake Grupe from Arkansas State. The Fighting Irish are doing it once again as South Florida transfer Spencer Shrader has committed to Notre Dame following his official visit over the weekend. The...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Tight End Cane Berrong Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Notre Dame tight end Cane Berrong has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal following his sophomore season in South Bend. "Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a dream come true. Over the past several weeks I have had a chance to reflect on just how special of a school this and what makes this decision so difficult.
irishsportsdaily.com
2023 Notre Dame QB Commit Kenny Minchey Enjoys Hosting Freeman, Rees
Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees didn’t need to do much recruiting when they visited 2023 Tennessee quarterback Kenny Minchey last week, which was probably a welcomed setting for the Notre Dame head coach and offensive coordinator. “It was good,” said Minchey, who committed to the Irish a few...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame QB Update: Tyler Buchner Smooth, Steve Angeli Confident
All eyes are on the quarterback position regardless of what school one follows, but at Notre Dame, it’s always under the microscope. As Notre Dame prepares for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the focus is essentially all on the quarterback position as Drew Pyne is in the Transfer Portal, which leaves Tyler Buchner and Steve Angeli competing for reps over the next three weeks.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Makes 2024 CB Commit Karson Hobbs Feel Part Of The Family
After stopping by Archbishop Moeller last Tuesday to see Karson Hobbs, Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be back in Cincinnati to check on the 2024 Irish cornerback commit again today. “He'll be down here Monday and then the week after the 14th of January, which is our...
irishsportsdaily.com
The Latest | Notre Dame & Jeremiyah Love
This is the time of year when rumors swirl around so swiftly that sometimes they’re debunked before we even appreciate what the rumor was. Such was the case today, when I reached out to a source close to Notre Dame running back commit Jeremiyah Love about a separate topic.
irishsportsdaily.com
Bowl Game and Recruiting Talk. 12-12-22 Power Hour
In this episode of Power Hour, we discuss Notre Dame's match up with South Carolina. We discussd what we've learned this past week. We also tackle some de-commitments, and recruiting. To download this week’s episode, please click on the link below. To lsiten to this week’s episode in this...
