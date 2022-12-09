Read full article on original website
Online Services for faculty transitioning to MyACC
Austin Community College District (ACC) will move some functions of Online Services to the MyACC platform beginning in January 2023. The faculty functions that will move to MyACC are:. Class Rosters. Attendance Certification. Instructor Initiated Withdrawal. Grade Submission. Prerequisite Class Roster. Adult Education – Grading. Submit Sub and Waiver...
ACC’s online programs named Top Online College for second straight year
For the second straight year, Austin Community College District (ACC) is named one of America’s Top Online Colleges by Newsweek. The ranking is based on online degree programs, including hybrid programs with online and offline courses or exams. ACC placed among the top three community colleges in Texas. “This...
