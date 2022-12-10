Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement ParkTravel MavenGatlinburg, TN
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
wildkidswander.com
What to Do in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge Over a Long Weekend: A 3 Day Itinerary
Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in Tennessee are popular destinations for family travel. And rightfully so! There is so much to do in the area, including hiking, museums, amusement parks, and other fun activities. It doesn’t matter what you and your family love to do; this area has it. Gatlinburg...
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
wivk.com
Some Places to See Christmas Lights in East Tennessee
Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East Tennessee. The Marlowe’s home...
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
wvlt.tv
Company details why English Mtn. residents have gone weeks without water
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After months of complaints from English Mountain residents about a lack of water, the state has opened an investigation into why it’s been happening. Tennessee’s Comptroller Office officially requested that all three Utility Management Review Board members be replaced after claiming they failed to...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Tennessee Amusement Park
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville teacher gets big surprise
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville teacher got a big surprise from Bojangles, a southern food chain based out of North Carolina. Kami Lunsford is a teacher at Karns Middle School and was chosen as on of the 11 teachers to receive a gift card. “Economically, it’s been a rough...
One hospitalized after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
A collision involving two trucks on Strawberry Plains Pike trapped one person in Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The busy holiday season means stores, restaurants, and, of course, airports are seeing more and more traffic. A report by Forbes claims that Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson is among the worst for holiday travel. The report was published in the magazine and looked at factors like...
VOTE: Best Steak in the Tri-Cities
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-driven segment of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Nominees are written in, and winners are chosen by popular vote. (WJHL) – We’re one step closer to crowning the best steak in the Tri-Cities, but we need your help to do so. After hundreds of nominations, these finalists […]
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Saturday. The accident happened at Pleasant`Ridge Road at around 6:15 p.m. An 11-year-old girl who was in Steven Clabough's car at the time was reportedly spoken to by officers.
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Utilities Board offers advice to save customers money on heating bill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As winter approaches in East Tennessee, many people will start to use their heat, meaning their bills will likely rise, but officials at the Knoxville Utilities Board said there are a handful of things people can do to save some money. Harley Bryant, the customer support...
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
WSMV
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
Knoxville Police seek suspect who ransacked home
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who they say ransacked a home in Park City over the weekend.
1450wlaf.com
UPDATE: Big rig rollover wreck site is now cleared
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – The driver of an 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries after his rig rolled over on I-75 in Campbell County late Tuesday night. Campbell County EMS transported the man to the La Follette Medical Center, and crews remain on the scene as the site is in its final stages of being cleared. The mishap occurred at 10:15pm on the southbound side of the interstate at Mile Marker 137, between the Caryville and Oneida exits. The right lane and the emergency lanes remain closed at this hour, according to a report from TDOT.
