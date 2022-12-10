ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sacramento

Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home

YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10.  Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
YUBA CITY, CA
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road

Veterinarian shortage impacting Beesley Animal Clinic. Silence is a rare thing to find inside the Beesley Animal Clinic in Murfreesboro. However, the facility's only veterinarian is out sick this week, putting the clinic in a bind. TSU singers heading to NYC to perform at festival. In a few months, Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Cookeville Christmas parade in pictures

Cookeville – Businesses from all over were represented in the Cookeville Christmas parade. This year’s theme was ” A Cookeville Country Christmas.”. The upper Cumberland Business Journal has compiled a few of the best shots from the night.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft

In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN

Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. Nolensville police taking patrol requests for those …. The Nolensville Police Department wants to keep you safe from the Grinch this Christmas. Remembering plane crash victims 45 years later. Forty-five years ago, the Evansville basketball team was killed in a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro

News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
MURFREESBORO, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

