Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Missing Warren County woman found safe
A missing 85-year-old woman from Warren County has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued on her behalf.
Family of missing West Nashville man ‘fear the worst, but hoping for the best’
A Gallatin family is pleading for their loved one's return home this Christmas.
1 killed in crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 24 early Monday morning.
Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home
YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10. Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
Hendersonville man indicted for stealing nearly $200K from church where he worked
The charge stems from a months-long investigation that began in June at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI officials said.
WKRN
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road
Veterinarian shortage impacting Beesley Animal Clinic. Silence is a rare thing to find inside the Beesley Animal Clinic in Murfreesboro. However, the facility's only veterinarian is out sick this week, putting the clinic in a bind. TSU singers heading to NYC to perform at festival. In a few months, Tennessee...
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville Christmas parade in pictures
Cookeville – Businesses from all over were represented in the Cookeville Christmas parade. This year’s theme was ” A Cookeville Country Christmas.”. The upper Cumberland Business Journal has compiled a few of the best shots from the night.
At Least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rutherford County(Rutherford County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Rutherford County on Monday morning. The collision involved two vehicles. The accident happened at Old Hickory Boulevard on Interstate 24 in La Vergne at around 2 a.m.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
WBKO
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
WKRN
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
Dickson County restaurant holds fundraiser for coach recovering from severe burns
Community members in Dickson County showed up in a big way to help one of their own who was seriously injured in an explosion last weekend.
Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church
SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked. On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents...
WKRN
Real Estate drop in Nashville, TN
Real estate market softens as Middle TN prices stay high. Nolensville police taking patrol requests for those …. The Nolensville Police Department wants to keep you safe from the Grinch this Christmas. Remembering plane crash victims 45 years later. Forty-five years ago, the Evansville basketball team was killed in a...
WKRN
Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash
New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. State audit: TN’s most vulnerable children in jeopardy …. A new state audit of the Tennessee Department...
WKRN
New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro
News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built near I-840 in Murfreesboro. New industrial development planned for Murfreesboro. News 2's Maranda Whittington takes a closer look at the plans for a 1.4 million sf development to be built...
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
