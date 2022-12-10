Read full article on original website
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
korncountry.com
Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles about people and organizations that are giving back to local communities. Readers love to see positive news stories during the festive season.
korncountry.com
Columbus City Utilities again wins ‘Plant of Year’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) was once again awarded the Plant of the Year honors by the Southern Indiana Operators Association (SIOA) for the excellence displayed at its wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road in Columbus. Plant superintendent Travis Calhoun accepted the award on behalf of CCU.
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195 to .0215, a change of .002. […]
korncountry.com
Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
Current Publishing
A Century of Pride: Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses in Noblesville marks 100 years in business
A local family farm operation in Noblesville is celebrating 100 years in business and looks forward to continued success. Gatewood Vegetable Farm & Greenhouses, 9555 E. 206th St., was honored by the state of Indiana earlier this year with the Governor’s Century Business Award, which recognizes a company’s longevity and service to its employees, community and the state.
WIBC.com
No Denying The Numbers: Hoosiers Want Pot Legalized
INDIANAPOLIS — It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective
In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
warricknews.com
Richest billionaires in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in Indiana using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WRBI Radio
City of Greensburg, Valeo finalize settlement over discharge violations
Greensburg, IN — A settlement between Valeo Engine Cooling and the City of Greensburg over discharge violations has been finalized. Amy Romig, an environmental attorney with Plews Shadler Racher & Braun LLP of South Bend, appeared Tuesday night before both the Board of Works and City Council to discuss the civil penalty and resolution of outstanding cease and desist orders.
Indiana Daily Student
BloomingTea owners announce the business will be closing, last day will be Dec. 23
BloomingTea owners Christian and Jenny Frederickson announced the closing of their teahouse this week. Its last day of business will be Dec. 23 and until then their hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. “It’s been a good run – almost 6 years – and we’ve...
korncountry.com
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch announces bid for governor
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch threw her hat into the ring to become governor on Monday, joining a list of GOP hopefuls to replace Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is not eligible to serve more than eight years in any twelve-year period. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden are also vying for the Republican nomination.
WISH-TV
Lebanon council approves massive annexation for business park
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon City Council on Monday night expanded the city’s geographic size by 50%. There were nearly 20 speakers during the Lebanon City Council meeting, of all the individuals that spoke there was not a single person in favor of the annexation. “How much...
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
Avian influenza outbreak affecting Indiana is largest in years
A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana.
Miss Indiana wins talent award on 1st night of 2023 Miss America competition
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Miss Indiana 2022 Elizabeth Hallal took home the talent award on the first night of preliminary competition at the Miss America pageant. The award earned the southern Indiana native and Ball State student a $2,500 scholarship. In a social media post, Hallal said she intends to put the award toward her master's degree.
korncountry.com
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
