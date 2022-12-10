Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Jackson County man busted for meth after traffic stop
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle in Country Squire Lakes regarding traffic-related offenses on Saturday. The traffic stop subsequently led to the arrest of the driver, Robert E. Norris, of Seymour, who was allegedly found to have approximately 29 grams or an ounce of methamphetamine on his person at the time.
korncountry.com
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
korncountry.com
Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
korncountry.com
CPD begins receiving military pins
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Military veterans working for the Columbus Police Department (CPD) began wearing military pins on their uniforms on Friday. The pins display the branch of armed services in which each officer participated. Among the first to receive a military pin was CPD officer Andrew Plank, who served...
korncountry.com
Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
korncountry.com
Greenwood gets grant for local road improvements
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers announced Friday that the city has received funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to make several infrastructure improvements in 2023. The city will receive $1 million to complete paving projects in the Forest Park subdivision, partial reconstruction of Alexander Street,...
korncountry.com
Columbus City Utilities again wins ‘Plant of Year’
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) was once again awarded the Plant of the Year honors by the Southern Indiana Operators Association (SIOA) for the excellence displayed at its wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road in Columbus. Plant superintendent Travis Calhoun accepted the award on behalf of CCU.
korncountry.com
Sanctuary Church hosts pet food distribution on Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) is holding a pet food pantry distribution this Thursday, December 15, in the parking lot of The Sanctuary Church, at 3939 Central Ave., in Columbus. Residents are asked to wait in their vehicles and line up for the dog...
korncountry.com
Cummins honors 7 employees with Julius Perr Innovation award
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has announced the 2022 recipients of the company’s most prestigious technical award, the Julius Perr Innovation award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes employees who demonstrated excellence in innovation and technology by developing significant intellectual property for Cummins’ products. This...
