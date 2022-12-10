ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Jackson County man busted for meth after traffic stop

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle in Country Squire Lakes regarding traffic-related offenses on Saturday. The traffic stop subsequently led to the arrest of the driver, Robert E. Norris, of Seymour, who was allegedly found to have approximately 29 grams or an ounce of methamphetamine on his person at the time.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Columbus city offices take long lunch break on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The City of Columbus offices will close for two-and-one-half hours this Friday, December 16, so that employees can enjoy the city’s annual Christmas Lunch celebration. Offices in city hall and at Columbus City Utilities on McClure Road will not be open for business from 10:45...
COLUMBUS, IN
CPD begins receiving military pins

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Military veterans working for the Columbus Police Department (CPD) began wearing military pins on their uniforms on Friday. The pins display the branch of armed services in which each officer participated. Among the first to receive a military pin was CPD officer Andrew Plank, who served...
COLUMBUS, IN
Our Hospice relocates North Vernon facility

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is relocating to a new office space in Jennings County this week. The move to 753 North State St., in North Vernon, officially takes place on Thursday, December 15. “Most of our staff works remotely in the homes where our...
NORTH VERNON, IN
Greenwood gets grant for local road improvements

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers announced Friday that the city has received funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to make several infrastructure improvements in 2023. The city will receive $1 million to complete paving projects in the Forest Park subdivision, partial reconstruction of Alexander Street,...
GREENWOOD, IN
Columbus City Utilities again wins ‘Plant of Year’

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus City Utilities (CCU) was once again awarded the Plant of the Year honors by the Southern Indiana Operators Association (SIOA) for the excellence displayed at its wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road in Columbus. Plant superintendent Travis Calhoun accepted the award on behalf of CCU.
COLUMBUS, IN
Sanctuary Church hosts pet food distribution on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Friends of Columbus Animal Care Services (FCACS) is holding a pet food pantry distribution this Thursday, December 15, in the parking lot of The Sanctuary Church, at 3939 Central Ave., in Columbus. Residents are asked to wait in their vehicles and line up for the dog...
COLUMBUS, IN
Cummins honors 7 employees with Julius Perr Innovation award

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins Inc. has announced the 2022 recipients of the company’s most prestigious technical award, the Julius Perr Innovation award. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes employees who demonstrated excellence in innovation and technology by developing significant intellectual property for Cummins’ products. This...
COLUMBUS, IN

