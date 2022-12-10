Read full article on original website
Related
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
Migrants tell of mass kidnappings in Mexico before crossing into the U.S.
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Many of the hundreds of migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez into El Paso this week were part of a group kidnapped in Mexico as they made their way to the United States, according to nine migrants interviewed by Reuters.
U.S. owes Sandy Hook families stronger gun laws, Biden says
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden marked the 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut on Wednesday by saying Americans should have "societal guilt" for failing to address gun violence appropriately in the decade since.
New York Post
Eric Adams seeks $1B from Biden as NYC migrant crush swells to 30K
Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...
Pa. Attorney General files lawsuit against Florida-based realtor
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit, Wednesday, against a Florida-based realtor, alleging it has scammed hundreds of homeowners in the state into giving up a substantial amount of their home’s value.
Comments / 0