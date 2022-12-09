Read full article on original website
Atlanta Police arrest suspect in connection to stabbing death of woman at Buckhead home
ATLANTA — A suspect connected to the stabbing death of a 77-year-old woman at a Buckhead home is now in custody, Atlanta Police said. Antonio Brown, 23, was arrested, Mayor Andre Dickens announced at a press conference Monday evening. "Today, a resident spotted Mr. Brown and contacted the Atlanta...
Investigators arrest Clayton County 16-year-old in Atlanta 17th Street deadly shooting
ATLANTA — A Clayton County 16-year-old is now facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station. Mayor Andre Dickens announced the arrest Monday during an evening news briefing outside of the Atlanta Police Department's Buckhead office. This marks the third suspect in the shooting that killed...
Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
23-year-old arrested after 77-year-old woman found stabbed to death in Buckhead garage
ATLANTA — A man is now in custody accused in the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her own home over the weekend. Eleanor Bowles was found dead in the garage of her home in a gated Buckhead community on Saturday on Paces West Terrace.
2 found dead in Clayton County, 16-year-old charged with murder
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing murder charges after two men were found dead in Clayton County last week, according to police. Officers say they were called to the Village at Panther Creek apartments on Mount Zion Blvd. in Morrow at 11:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 where they found 20-year-old Zachary Tallant dead in the parking lot.
Gwinnett County corrections officer shot, killed at work; suspect on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a Gwinnett County corrections officer Tuesday morning. The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. outside the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive. Police identified the victim as 59-year-old Scott Riner, who worked at...
DeKalb County police release photo of suspect in deadly Candler Road shooting
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - Do you recognize the man in this photo? DeKalb County police believe he is a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place on Candler Road Sunday morning. Police said the suspect they're looking for chased down a 43-year-old before shooting him to death on the 2400 block.
Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
Image released of suspect wanted in killing of Gwinnett correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center. It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.
15-Year-Old Teen Gunned Down by Stray Bullet at Atlanta Party
Homicide detectives are on the prowl in search of a murderer who senselessly took the life of a 15-year-old Georgia teen murdered while attending a high school party on December 3. Laila Harris, who is from St. Louis but lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, had attended the party...
Man shot, killed while walking by suspect who chased him on foot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday around 8 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News they responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road after reports of a...
Three people shot in Bankhead, all in critical condition; one in custody
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police say one of the people who was shot, a man, is in custody at Grady Detention with charges pending. Three people were shot and in critical condition on Monday in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates that two...
APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident
ATLANTA — Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had...
Family, friends remember 77-year-old woman stabbed to death at Buckhead home
“Our world has been turned upside down and for really no good reason. It was a senseless act,” said Michael Bowles. Those are emotional words from a son whose heart is broken. Michael Bowles is still grasping the fact that his mother, 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, is gone. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Clayton County police target gang members, resulting in 12 felony arrests
Clayton County law enforcement targeted gang members last week, resulting in 12 felony arrests. The Clayton County Police Department Special Operations Division partnered with the ATF and Department of Community Supervision to conduct a joint operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police seized 17 firearms,...
Man chased down, shot to death along Candler Road in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County say a man was chased down and shot multiple times on Sunday morning. Just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Candler Road in reference to a person shot not far from a CVS store and the Hidden Valley apartment complex.
Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
Foul play suspected at homicide in Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — A homicide investigation is underway at a home in a Buckhead neighborhood, Atlanta Police said. APD said an alleged murder happened at a residence in the Paces West neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. The scene was active throughout much of the overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday morning.
‘I got down, ducked for cover’: Witness recalls moment 14-year-old shot himself at Stonecrest Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Stonecrest Mall was evacuated Saturday, after a gun went off. DeKalb County police said a teenager accidentally shot himself. Stonecrest Mall opened back up to customers Saturday, but just hours before, the mall was shut down, after Dekalb County Police said a 14-year-old accidentally fired a gun and shot himself.
Woman killed by masked man at Gwinnett car dealership identified as 34-year-old employee, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a woman was shot to death Friday afternoon inside a used car dealership along a busy road. The shooting happened at the Royal Court Motors dealership at the intersection of Centerville Highway and Annistown Road in Centerville around 4 p.m. Police...
