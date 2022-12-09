ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police arrest 3rd teen in connection to shooting deaths of 2 boys near Atlantic Station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a third teenager in the shooting deaths of two boys near Atlantic Station last month. Zyion Charles, 12, and Cameron Jackson, 15, were killed during a shooting that broke out on the 17th Street Bridge on Nov. 29. Police said they believe Jackson was the intended target and that Charles may have been killed in the crossfire. Police said they believed the shooting was gang-related.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta man wanted for murder arrested in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia State University Police arrested a suspect Dec. 7 accused of murdering a man. Deiontre Hughes was wanted for causing blunt-force trauma to the victim’s head on Nov. 14 at Marietta Street and Broad Street NW, according to police. GSU officers immediately detained...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Three people shot in Bankhead, all in critical condition; one in custody

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police say one of the people who was shot, a man, is in custody at Grady Detention with charges pending. Three people were shot and in critical condition on Monday in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood, police said. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive's Bobeth Yates that two...
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta Police captain arrested in Forsyth County

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A police captain with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave following an alleged domestic incident and arrest in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident reports said deputies were called to the home of Capt. Michael Stewart of the Alpharetta...
ALPHARETTA, GA

