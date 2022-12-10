Read full article on original website
Timothy Cambron
2d ago
WATE
Newport business damaged in shooting
An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of Rocky Top Grafix. The suspect in the shooting is Gary Ball, who was taken into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Newport business damaged in shooting. An investigation is ongoing after someone shot through the windows of...
Pool contractor charged with fraud, accused of unfinished job in Madisonville
A contractor suspected of scamming a Knoxville woman has been arrested in Monroe County on similar allegations.
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into.
WATE
TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
wvlt.tv
Beloved cat at Marble Springs State Historic Site missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cinnamon, a cat resident at Marble Springs State Historic Site, has been missing for weeks leading officials to believe he moved on, according to a Facebook post. “It is with great sorrow we share the news about Cinnamon,” Executive Director Kyle Dickson said. “Cinnamon has been...
wvlt.tv
Nearly $1 million coming to East Tennessee to improve, build affordable housing
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nearly $1 million is coming to East Tennessee and will be used to build and improve housing projects. Officials hope it will help people with low incomes or disabilities. The Affordable Housing Program is giving organizations in the region just under $950,000 to be used for...
wvlt.tv
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Hendon Hooker secures UT's highest Heisman finish since 1997. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the
wvlt.tv
Historical artifacts donated to Monroe County museum
The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people
Grainger County man gets 36 years for rape, kidnapping of UT student
A Grainger County man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for the 2021 rape and kidnapping of a University of Tennessee student.
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
wvlt.tv
HIGHLIGHTS: East Tennessee holds off Knoxville in 2nd Rivalry Showcase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout its short history the Rivalry Showcase is evenly split - not just in wins, but points - between Knoxville and East Tennessee. The East Tennessee all-stars bested those from Knoxville Saturday night, 21-14. That’s the same score as last season’s inaugural Rivalry Showcase when Knoxville beat East Tennessee.
WBIR
Tour de Lights returns to Knoxville
Tour de Lights is organized by Bike Walk Knoxville and Visit Knoxville. It is a free and family-friendly event!
Fatal crashes in Monroe County increase in 2022
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office plans to address the fatal crashes in Monroe County after the area saw an increase between 2021 to 2022.
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
WATE
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff’s office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole. WATE Midday News. Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive …...
Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water
Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The busy holiday season means stores, restaurants, and, of course, airports are seeing more and more traffic. A report by Forbes claims that Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson is among the worst for holiday travel. The report was published in the magazine and looked at factors like...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
18 ‘purposefully set’ fires near Clinton Highway under investigation, KFD says
Some of the arson fires have damaged buildings and trash bins near Clinton Highway.
Comments / 4