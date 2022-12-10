Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man arrested after 4,200 gallons of diesel stolen from Tennessee gas station
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities said they have made at least one arrest after a group of thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station. Hendersonville Police in Tennessee said the "large-scale" theft occurred on Nov. 13 on the 700 block of East Main Street. The stolen diesel...
Suspect arrested for theft of 4,200 gallons of diesel in Hendersonville
A suspect was arrested in the case of a large-scale diesel theft after an alert from Hendersonville license plate readers (LPRs) identified his vehicle.
WSMV
Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash. The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.
House cleaner accused of stealing $100K worth of jewelry from multiple Middle TN homes arrested
A 28-year-old woman is accused of stealing expensive jewelry from multiple clients in cities that include Franklin, Brentwood, Nashville, and Spring Hill.
wvlt.tv
Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash...
WSMV
Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
wjle.com
Alexandria Man Sentenced in Burglary and Vandalism Case
A man arrested during a burglary in progress at a business on Brush Creek Highway at Alexandria on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 has been sentenced for the crime. 21-year-old Michael James Dodd of Alexandria entered a plea by criminal information in DeKalb County Criminal Court before Judge Wesley Bray on Tuesday, December 6 to vandalism over $10,000 and burglary other than a habitation and received a total sentence of five years (5 years for the vandalism and 4 years for the burglary to run concurrently on supervised probation and concurrently with a case in Wilson County where he is under probation supervision.
WKRN
Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
Suspect Wanted for Attempted Robbery at Smyrna Bar and Grill
December 9, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the individual pictured of an attempted robbery at 5 O’Clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna that occurred on 12/8/2022. More Crime news!. Any information please contact Det. Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org.
Man charged after aggravated robbery in North Nashville
A 30-year-old man faces an aggravated robbery charge after an incident in Nashville Sunday.
Bedford Co. bridge down to one lane of traffic after mudslide
The bridge over Dryland Creek along U.S. Hwy 41A in Bedford County is narrowed to one lane after an embankment collapsed by a bridge Saturday.
WKRN
Man charged after stabbing victim during argument
2 injured in fire at abandoned church in East Nashville. Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out overnight at a former church building in East Nashville. Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck...
Bedford County authorities seeking suspect after ‘strong armed robbery’
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a "strong armed robbery" from Friday night.
WKRN
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County
One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
WKRN
Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft
In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
WSMV
Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
21-year-old shot in head in Clarksville, 17-year-old arrested
Clarksville Police responded to a domestic-related call on Cinderella Lane at 9:42 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
Metro police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening in West Nashville.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with squatters in homes under construction in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some South Nashville homeowners are warning to keep a close eye on homes under construction. It’s something one couple believes may be a growing issue. It’s something one couple believes may become a growing issue. People have been sneaking into homes under construction and staying...
