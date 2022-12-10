ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

WSMV

Parked car totaled in East Nashville after hit and run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville family woke up on Sunday morning to see their parked car had been turned into a total loss after an apparent hit-and-run crash. The entire rear of the vehicle was smashed in and glass from the car was everywhere after the crash. There was also damage to parts of a neighbor’s property from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maury Co. deputy dies after being involved in crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maury County deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic on Highway 43 near Williamsport Pike, the sheriff’s department posted on social media. The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was involved in a motor vehicle crash...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Suspects stole 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after police say he and other suspects stole thousands of gallons of diesel fuel from a Hendersonville gas station. Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis, 25, was charged with theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000. Police said they responded Nov. 15...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Alexandria Man Sentenced in Burglary and Vandalism Case

A man arrested during a burglary in progress at a business on Brush Creek Highway at Alexandria on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 has been sentenced for the crime. 21-year-old Michael James Dodd of Alexandria entered a plea by criminal information in DeKalb County Criminal Court before Judge Wesley Bray on Tuesday, December 6 to vandalism over $10,000 and burglary other than a habitation and received a total sentence of five years (5 years for the vandalism and 4 years for the burglary to run concurrently on supervised probation and concurrently with a case in Wilson County where he is under probation supervision.
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man dies while being booked into Coffee Co jail

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road in South Nashville. South Nashville family gives warning after finding …. A South Nashville family is still in shock after someone...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

2 injured in fire at abandoned church in East Nashville. Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out overnight at a former church building in East Nashville. Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South …. A man is facing life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson County

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-24 in Davidson …. One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-24 near the Davidson/Rutherford County line. Pedestrian injured after being hit by...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft

In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. Spring Hill Police warn of vehicle burglaries, theft. In Spring Hill, police reported several vehicle burglaries and one vehicle theft overnight. One seriously injured in Todd County crash. An Elkton man is being treated for serious injuries...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Deadly crash closes I-24 in Rutherford County

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Morning commuters heading into Davidson County were in for a long ride Monday morning as the interstate was shut down for a deadly crash investigation in Rutherford County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Two vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 West at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

