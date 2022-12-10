A man arrested during a burglary in progress at a business on Brush Creek Highway at Alexandria on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 has been sentenced for the crime. 21-year-old Michael James Dodd of Alexandria entered a plea by criminal information in DeKalb County Criminal Court before Judge Wesley Bray on Tuesday, December 6 to vandalism over $10,000 and burglary other than a habitation and received a total sentence of five years (5 years for the vandalism and 4 years for the burglary to run concurrently on supervised probation and concurrently with a case in Wilson County where he is under probation supervision.

DEKALB COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO