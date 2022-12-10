Read full article on original website
Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United
A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
Two up, Two Down: What were the main positives & negatives from Sunderland’s performance v WBA?
One of the very few bright spots has to be the form of Amad. His trickery, pace and creativity is key to our positive play and performances. His penalty was taken well and if it wasn’t for him, we were probably not going to be as close to winning the game as we were.
Editorial: Expectation has replaced forlorn hope for Sunderland in 2022
When Sunderland kick off against West Bromwich Albion tonight, it’s a good bet that they’ll be backed by another stellar and expectant crowd, despite the awkward Monday evening scheduling and the predicted sub-zero temperatures. The issue of games being moved to suit the needs of broadcasters might be...
Potter praises ‘spirited’ performance, concerned for ‘awkward’ Broja injury
It was billed as a (midseason) pre-season friendly, one meant to get the blood pumping in rested legs ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season in a couple weeks, but Chelsea’s matchday squad against Aston Villa yesterday included just three first-team regulars (Jorginho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella) and a couple fringe players (Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli) alongside a whole host of Academy stars. And as much as the kids excelled, we’re unlikely to see too many of them the rest of the season.
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Chelsea ‘exploring possibility’ of signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko — report
Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance...
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon
Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract latest, Sarr linked again, Everton back in training
Check out some clips of the Blues back in training. “I didn’t have much trouble in England because my English was good. It is a country similar to Germany, there were not many difficulties. I cannot say ‘I wish I had not gone to England’. My dream was the Premier League. Maybe it was not the right league. It would have been different if I went to Spain. But my childhood dream was the Premier League. I had successful periods. I had injuries. I had good experiences in 4.5 years. If we turned back time, I would go again,” says Cenk Tosun. [Echo via A Spor via Sporx]
Sky Blue News: All in for Julian, Brazil want Pep?, Everything Erling, and More...
Manchester City are just days away from facing sister club Girona as they gear up for the restart of the season. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date as the lads return from Qatar. The first-team fitness plans will intensify this week as City...
Manchester City at the World Cup: One Blue Remains
The quarter-finals of the World Cup flashed across our screens in what seemed like a blink of an eye and with it, came the end of the participation of nine blues, all of whom should now be safely home. It was inevitable that at least one City player would make...
From the stadium to the stage – Sunderland AFC is making an Empire appearance
Sunderland AFC and Sunderland Empire are two of the city’s best-known and most-loved institutions. They attract thousands of locals and visitors to the city every month, and now the two are joining forces for ‘The Sunderland Story’, a production that is set to appeal to match attendees and theatregoers in equal measure.
Talking Points: “Luke O’Nien showed the rest of ‘em what a committed performance looks like!”
Not one Sunderland fan watching that game was surprised when West Brom scored both of their goals - you could see it coming a mile off. Why we sat and let it happen is beyond me. They had clearly targeted our left hand side in the second half and whilst...
FA Cup Fairytale: Alan Brown, the man who helped set the foundations for Sunderland’s 73 success
Bob Stokoe was brought in late November 1972 as manager of Sunderland AFC to replace the long-serving Alan Brown. These pages on Roker Report will focus a lot on the charismatic former Newcastle man as we approach the 50th anniversary of the sensational F.A. Cup victory of 1973, but I want to take a look at the reign of Stokoe’s predecessor Brown, the man who was only Sunderland’s seventh manager.
Monday December 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Michael B. Jordan Becomes Part-Owner of AFC Bournemouth in English Premier League
Michael B. Jordan is now a Cherry. Bill Foley, who owns the NHL’s Las Vegas Knights, completed the takeover of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, the club confirmed on Tuesday, with Jordan among the minority owners. Previous owner Maxim Denim sold his 100% stake in the club, which...
Calvin Ramsay Looking to Make Impact for Liverpool Following Injury
Having signed from Aberdeen over the summer in a £4.2M deal, the expectation was that 19-year-old Calvin Ramsay already had what it took to lighten the load on Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back and end the days of James Milner having to fill in there. Minutes in the League...
Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 22 - Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion
Sunderland secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 3-0 win at home to Millwall last weekend. The first half was poor and we were very lucky not to go down the half time tunnel at least one down. The change of play and dynamic in the second 45 however which was started by Amad, added to by Pritchard and completed by Simms in stoppage time, that simply blew Millwall away.
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
Project set up to preserve Derby County memories
A project has been set up to document the memories and stories of Derby County fans for future generations. We. Are. Derby., external was launched at the football club's Pride Park Stadium on Monday night. It has been organised by Writing East Midlands and the Rams Trust, with funding from...
