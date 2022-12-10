Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup
Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Preparing for Season Restart and Loss to Lyon
Pre-season is all about the fitness, and while it may not technically be pre-season at the moment, Liverpool’s friendlies in Dubai this week serve the same purpose as Jürgen Klopp seeks to gets his Reds back up to speed before the season restart. On Sunday, a solid first...
SB Nation
Buckley & Dack - are they any good? Blackburn fan gives views on pair linked with Sunderland
RR: So... Alan Nixon of the Sun reported this weekend that Sunderland are interested in taking John Buckley from Blackburn when the transfer window opens in a few weeks. Before we get into the nitty-gritty of it all, can you just give us your initial thoughts and feelings on that particular bit of news?
SB Nation
Match Preview: Two clubs at opposite ends of the positivity scale, so can Sunderland beat WBA?
When I made my pre-season predictions for the Championship this season, I don’t think I or anyone else for that matter would have thought that West Bromwich Albion would be sat in the relegation zone as we creep towards the new year - even despite the fact they had Steve Bruce as manager right up until the second week in October.
SB Nation
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract latest, Sarr linked again, Everton back in training
Check out some clips of the Blues back in training. “I didn’t have much trouble in England because my English was good. It is a country similar to Germany, there were not many difficulties. I cannot say ‘I wish I had not gone to England’. My dream was the Premier League. Maybe it was not the right league. It would have been different if I went to Spain. But my childhood dream was the Premier League. I had successful periods. I had injuries. I had good experiences in 4.5 years. If we turned back time, I would go again,” says Cenk Tosun. [Echo via A Spor via Sporx]
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘exploring possibility’ of signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko — report
Youssoufa Moukoko played just one minute for Germany at the 2022 World Cup, but with that solitary appearance, he became the youngest Germany player ever to play at a Word Cup, having just turned 18 a few weeks ago. Still, one must surely be quite special to make an appearance...
SB Nation
Honours Even As Manchester City Held by United
A second-half header from Laura Coombs gave Manchester City a share of the spoils as the blues came from behind to earn a point against United at the Etihad Stadium. Leah Galton had given the reds a first-half lead, which was cancelled by the in-form City midfielder as the 100% record for City’s home and United’s away matches both went at the same time.
BBC
Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest 'under no illusion' in bid for Premier League results
Boss Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest's difficult Premier League return has left them "under no illusion" about what it takes to get results in the top flight. Forest have lost eight and won just three of their 15 games since ending their 23-year Premier League exile. Victory against Crystal Palace...
SB Nation
Freezing Takes! Sunderland stumble to home defeat as WBA turn the tables
OK, let’s get the anti-reactionary stuff out of the way first of all. Tony Mowbray is not a tactically inept clown; Ellis Simms is not a useless plodder of a centre forward, there’s not a shred of concrete evidence that Ross Stewart is destined to leave Wearside in January, despite his absence last night, and this loss, as galling as it was, won’t define our season.
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Visits Liverpool Training as Reds Prepare for Restart
Despite a standout tournament from Jordan Henderson, England were eliminated from the World Cup in the quarter-finals by France, after which the Liverpool captain was expected to have a little more than a week off before rejoining his club side. Even with the England heartbreak in spite of not being...
SB Nation
How can Sunderland solve their ongoing fragility at home?
We need to become more physically robust. On the whole I think this team is committed and they all work hard for one another. There are no real egos at play and that means that more often than not we’re at least in games and give a good account of ourselves.
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Kent, Jota, Hibs, King, Yilmaz, Leeds, Galatasaray, Livingston, Bradley, Cathro
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women’s Match Against Leicester City Postponed
The Liverpool FC Women were hoping to end the calendar year on a high note. A week after a big win over West Ham, Matt Beard’s side was supposed to close out the year with a match against winless Leicester City. Unfortunately Mother Nature had other ideas. A combination...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: All in for Julian, Brazil want Pep?, Everything Erling, and More...
Manchester City are just days away from facing sister club Girona as they gear up for the restart of the season. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you up to date as the lads return from Qatar. The first-team fitness plans will intensify this week as City...
SB Nation
Tottenham’s World Cup stars beginning to return to training
Tottenham Hotspur still have three players in the World Cup semifinals — Ivan Perisic, Hugo Lloris, and Cuti Romero — but the rest of their international stars have exited the tournament along with their national teams. That means that we should expect a number of players to return to London to start training ahead of Spurs’ upcoming match against Brentford on December 26.
SB Nation
Monday December 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Potter praises ‘spirited’ performance, concerned for ‘awkward’ Broja injury
It was billed as a (midseason) pre-season friendly, one meant to get the blood pumping in rested legs ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season in a couple weeks, but Chelsea’s matchday squad against Aston Villa yesterday included just three first-team regulars (Jorginho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella) and a couple fringe players (Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli) alongside a whole host of Academy stars. And as much as the kids excelled, we’re unlikely to see too many of them the rest of the season.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Tuesday, December 13
Good morning everyone - apologies for my unexplained tardiness yesterday! Fitzie was travelling for work, worked until late on Sunday and fell asleep. Some of you Londoners know that, don’t you? Oh, just look at this snow!. The snowfall has me longing for the old snow days at school...
SB Nation
Former Red Lucas Leiva Forced to Step Away from Football due to Health
After a professional career that began at Gremio before he moved to Liverpool in 2007 and Lazio in 2017, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva returned to his boyhood club in the summer of 2022 with the 35-year-old signing a one-year deal. However, with Lucas and Gremio in the midst of pre-season...
