The fate of the Broward's Superintendent up for discussion yet again at today's school board meeting, but this time Governor DeSantis' so-called reform board is gone. Vice Chair Debbi Hixon is one of the four elected members who says she should stay. Last month the board voted five-to-four to fire Dr. Carwright, but only one member in favor of firing remains on this board. The firing came in a surprise move after the board initially voted to give her a 90-day action period to address fifteen specific issues.

1 DAY AGO