Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
AGAIN: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, This Time Northbound
Detours Announced. Closure Set For This Week. “Diverging Diamond” At Glades And 95 Nearing Completion. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is again set to close I-95 in Boca Raton this week. The latest closure will affect northbound traffic which […]
floridianpress.com
Levine Cava Warns of ‘Skyrocketing’ Insurance Premiums
Mami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has issued a letter to Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) and Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R), addressing insurance premium concerns. The issue has alarmed Florida residents and lawmakers, and Mayor Levine Cava is now calling on Passidomo and Renner to address skyrocketing...
ecowatch.com
Invasive Iguana Causes ‘Large Scale’ Power Outage in Florida City
An unlikely source was responsible for a “large scale outage” in a Florida city Wednesday. The city of Lake Worth Beach (LWB) blamed a loss of power on one of the state’s infamous invasive green iguanas. “LWB Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage...
WSVN-TV
Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400
(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
Vehicle crashes onto golf course, lands in sand trap
A vehicle ended up in a sandy situation Monday night in Lake Worth Beach after crashing onto a golf course.
Fix your car at home? AutoNation acquisition will do it
The nation’s largest car dealer, AutoNation of Fort Lauderdale, took another step on Monday to keep repeat business flowing by acquiring a national repair firm that will fix your car at home. The firm announced it has agreed to pay $190 million to buy RepairSmith, which is based in Los Angeles and operates more than 100 outlets in Florida. The buyout is expected to close in the first quarter ...
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
WPBF News 25
Two people taken to hospital after Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance involved in rollover crash
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were transported to a local hospital after a Martin County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a rollover crash Tuesday. It happened before noon on Bridge Road. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Three crew members and a patient were in...
Glades Road Set To Close In Boca Raton, Expect Delays Near I-95
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Late night drivers in and around Boca Raton may experience delays — again — overnight as Glades Road is again set to close in the area of I-95. Sign installation will continue for the new “diverging diamond” pattern that […]
4 burned in boat fire at Pelican Harbor Marina
MIAMI – Four people were injured Sunday morning in a boat explosion at Pelican Harbor Marina.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a 35-foot boat with six people on board caught fire. The vessel was said to be leaking fuel.A total of four people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, including two trauma alerts.The fire was already extinguished by the time Miami-Dade Fire Rescue reached the scene. The Coast Guard has since towed the boat back to the marina.
calleochonews.com
A Miami-Dade School evacuated over a possible bomb threat
The charter school evacuated by Miami-Dade police after an anonymous call alerted them about a threat. On Thursday, December 8, a school in South Miami had to be evacuated after an anonymous source dropped in a bomb threat. The school evacuated after a threat call. According to the South Miami...
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people, a man and teen, were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
iheart.com
The Fate Of Broward's Superintendent Up For Discussion Yet Again
The fate of the Broward's Superintendent up for discussion yet again at today's school board meeting, but this time Governor DeSantis' so-called reform board is gone. Vice Chair Debbi Hixon is one of the four elected members who says she should stay. Last month the board voted five-to-four to fire Dr. Carwright, but only one member in favor of firing remains on this board. The firing came in a surprise move after the board initially voted to give her a 90-day action period to address fifteen specific issues.
WSVN-TV
City of Miami firefighter caught on camera punching ER patient while restrained
MIAMI (WSVN) - Dramatic surveillance video captured the moment a Miami firefighter pummeled a patient who had requested to be taken to the emergency room, and it’s not the first time the first responder has been in the headlines. In the security footage, obtained on Monday by 7News, the...
Broward New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
cw34.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
