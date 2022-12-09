Read full article on original website
Related
Didier Deschamps has to beat another disciple to reach the World Cup final
Of the many unexpected trends at this World Cup, Didier Deschamps’ growing status as international football’s ideological spearhead may be the most surprising. The France coach may lack the revolutionary ideas of the managers who have moved the sport forward in recent times, but his ever-effective philosophy boasts an increasingly prominent group of disciples.
How the evolution of domestic cats traces the history of colonization
Human history is etched into the DNA of domesticated animals, which is when we bend the evolutionary trajectory of species to serve our own purposes. We primates have domesticated many animals, including (possibly) ourselves, but the domestication of the cat has especially intrigued scholars and feline pet owners alike. Maybe...
UK inflation eases, remains close to 40-year high
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation remained close to a 40-year high in November, piling pressure on employers to boost wages as the nation faces a wave of strikes and economists expect the Bank of England to approve a ninth consecutive interest rate increase on Thursday. While annual...
msn.com
Public advised to give Thor the walrus a wide berth
A marine charity is asking the public to keep their distance from a large walrus after it appeared on a beach in Hampshire this weekend. The walrus, who has been nicknamed Thor, was sighted on Saturday at Pagham Harbour, in Calshot. Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation at the...
Comments / 0