SWEAR London To Drop NFT collection in “Life Beyond” Metaverse
SWEAR London NFT collection will drop in Life Beyond, a sci-fi metaverse powered by Unreal Engine. Accordingly, the partnership handled by Skinvaders and Darewise Entertainment marks a milestone for SWEAR London finally entering the metaverse. SWEAR London NFTs Influence Metaverse Fashion. Life Beyond gives players a unique gaming experience and...
2nd Set of Tiny Tap x Animoca Brands Publisher NFTs Drop This Week
Digital property giants Animoca Brands and educational game leaders TinyTap announce the second series of their teacher-authored Publisher NFTs. On 15th December, 19:00 EST onwards, six new TinyTap publisher NFTs are going up for auction on OpenSea. So what exactly are these Publisher NFTs? Read on to learn more!. What...
Armin van Buuren Is Launching A Fan Club Powered By NFTs
Armin van Buuren’s NFT-powered community, named Armin’s All Access (AAA), launches this week. The community grants members exclusive content and experiences from van Buuren, such as early access to new tracks and merchandise. Van Buuren aims to bring fans closer together by stepping into the web3 world. Armin...
Aquarium de Paris To Launch Scientifically Accurate Jellyfish NFTs
The oldest public aquarium in the world, The Aquarium de Paris, and culture curated metaverse Metaseum, team up to launch a special Jellyfish NFT collection. The scientifically accurate NFT collection is also approved by marine biologists. The collection will display 1,234 NFTs on the Metaseum website. Read on to learn more about this amazing new collection!
Decentral Games x CoinGecko Launch Ice Poker DCL Wearable
Decentral Games and Coingecko have launched an exclusive limited edition ICE Poker skin NFT with a drop party to follow! The exclusive skins allow players to play ICE Poker and enter Sit-n-Go tournaments for free. The iconic CoinGecko skin can also be worn in the Decentraland metaverse. Read on to learn more about the special drop below!
Morningstar Ventures To Open An NFT Art Gallery In Dubai
Morningstar Ventures, an investment firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology, is opening its first interactive NFT art gallery in Dubai. The investment firm is investing $5M to open ‘37xgallery’ in the city’s heart. Located between Dubai’s business and lifestyle centres, the gallery will open in Q1 2023.
