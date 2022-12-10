Read full article on original website
KVIA
Dictionary.com’s word of the year is ‘woman’
“Woman” is Dictionary.com’s word of the year — a word so simple and so common but nonetheless, according to the site, “inseparable from the story of 2022.”. This year’s pick is a reflection of the ongoing cultural conversations around gender, identity and language and how people turn to the dictionary to make sense of these complex issues, the online reference site said in Tuesday’s announcement.
