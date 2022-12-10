ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KVIA

Sports reporter Grant Wahl died of an aortic aneurysm at World Cup, wife says

Grant Wahl, the American soccer reporter who collapsed and died while covering the World Cup in Qatar last week, died of an aortic aneurysm that ruptured, his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, said Wednesday. “It’s just one of these things that had been likely brewing for years, and for whatever reason...
KVIA

5 things to know for December 15: Storms, Congress, Covid tests, US border, World Cup

If you’ve yet to begin your holiday shopping, don’t worry, you’re not alone. There’s still time to avoid the last-minute mad dash, but a lot of mail congestion is expected in the coming weeks — and inclement weather can throw a wrench in the works, forcing delivery delays or cancellations. So, plan to get packages in the mail by these shipping deadlines, and it’s more likely your loved ones will receive their gifts on time.
KVIA

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX’s founder, is arrested in the Bahamas

(CNN) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas. The Southern District of New York, which is investigating Bankman-Fried and the collapse of...
KVIA

BTS star Jin begins military service in dawn of new era for K-pop supergroup

K-pop supergroup BTS entered a new era on Tuesday as Jin, its oldest member, began his mandatory military service amid tight security at an army training center in South Korea. Jin, 30, will spend 18 months in uniform after crossing into the Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province, where...

