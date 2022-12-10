ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Keystone’ mountain pine of US West earns endangered species protections

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced on Wednesday that it would be listing the whitebark pine as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. Whitebark pines are what the Fish and Wildlife Service described as “a keystone species,” which live in windy, cold, high-elevation environments across the western U.S. and Southern Canada. […]
