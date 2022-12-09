Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wayne Police Not Fooled By Bogus Mall Bomb Threat, Nab Trio In Stolen Car
A woman who was stopped by Wayne police while driving a stolen car called in a bomb threat at the Macy’s in the Willowbrook Mall in the hopes of distracting officers, authorities charged. Capt. Michael McNiff wasn’t fooled. While units responded to the 911 call at the mall,...
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown man accused of headbutting, throwing soda can that hit woman’s face
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man was charged Saturday night after he allegedly head-butted a woman and then threw a soda can that hit her in the face, according to police. On December 10, at around 11:11 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of Main Street...
Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say
The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
Five Charged With Posing As FBI Agents In Bergen County Home Invasion, Shooting
UPDATE: Authorities in Georgia captured five men accused of shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion.The 60-something victim survived the July 7 shooting in Cresskill’s East Hill neighborhood, which multiple sources told Daily Voice occurred af…
Hackensack Stolen Car Driver, Three Underage Passengers Caught At Mall In Paramus
A 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with using three minors to break the law after Paramus police caught all of them in a stolen car at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said. Hackensack police had issued an alert after the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramus...
Eyewitness News
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
NJ Pair Stole $164K From 94-Year-Old Connecticut Man's Checking Account: Police
A 94-year-old man from Connecticut lost $164,000 in thefts from his checking account, authorities said. The alleged thieves included a pair from Middlesex County, according to Old Saybrook, CT, police. Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, and Shannon Outlaw II, 27, of North Brunswick, were charged with larceny and forgery, police...
Five men arrested for violent Cresskill, NJ armed home invasion
CRESSKILL — Five men from Georgia have been arrested after they wore FBI raid jackets during an armed home invasion in North Jersey that nearly left one person dead, according to authorities. Neighbors on Center Street called the Cresskill police after hearing the sound of gunfire around 8 p.m....
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to possession of a controlled dangerous substance in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A New York man has entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Christian Nietschke, 27, of Middletown pled guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance on Dec. 7 before the...
Bucks Woman Charged With 2020 Overdose Death, Police Say
A Bucks County woman is sought on felony drug charges after police say she sold a deadly dose of heroin to a Warrington man almost two years ago. Authorities said 23-year-old John May was found dead of an opiate overdose in his Grand Boulevard home on Dec. 14, 2020. During...
Millstone Bank Robber 'Crazy Mike' Hid From Cops With Family's Help: Prosecutor
An accused bank robber nicknamed "Crazy Mike" evaded police for nearly three months with the help of family members, according to officials. Michael Gaboff, 36, of Millstone, was arrested in connection with the robbery of a Franklin Township bank on Aug. 22, said Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald in a release Monday, Dec. 12.
Family affair: Prosecutor says family faces charges related to bank robbery in Franklin Township
Authorities say the robbery happened on Aug. 22 at a bank on Route 27 in Franklin Township.
Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton
A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
Man Spying On Woman In Secaucus Kohl's Changing Room Arrested In Paramus: Police
A Passaic man who was caught by his victim spying on her in a Secaucus Kohl's store changing room was arrested in Paramus, authorities said. The man, later identified as 29-year-old Jesus Gallegos Valdez, was spotted by the woman over the top of the dressing room wall on Nov. 28, Secaucus police said.
Couple in their 90s killed in crash in NJ
A New Jersey couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said.
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
Paterson Man Charged With Illegally Touching Girl, 15
A Paterson man illegally touched a 15-year-old girl, authorities charged. Kenyatta Lighty, 44, was sent to the Passaic County Jail following his arrest last Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Monday, Dec. 12. Members of her Special Victims Unit charged Lighty with two counts each of fourth-degree...
Authorities Investigate Shooting Of South Jersey Man
Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 43-year-old man. On Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8:52 p.m., the CCPO Major Crimes Unit was notified by the Pennsauken Police Department that a shooting occurred in Pennsauken earlier the same evening, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
