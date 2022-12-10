Read full article on original website
Related
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip
One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
247Sports
GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint
Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
247Sports
Chris Beard's lawyer releases statement after Texas basketball coach's arrest
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was in the Travis County Jail Monday morning after being charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member, according to a Travis County Jail spokeswoman. The spokeswoman said Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 am Monday...
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
RG3 Apologizes for On-Air Racial Slur: ’Not What I Meant to Say’
The clip of him on live television went viral Monday night.
Mike Leach: 1961-2022
Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away today at University Medical Center, his family has announced at 7:58am Tuesday. Cause of passing was given as complications from a heart condition. Information regarding services and memorials will be provided by Mississippi State when available. Leach was 61 years of age...
How did the Pro Dawgs do in Week Fourteen?
As of the end of August 2021, Washington had more players in the National Football League than any other team in the Pac-12 Conference. That's quite an achievement considering where the program was just ten years ago. And with Arizona's Budda Baker becoming one of the league's highest-paid safeties by signing a four-year, $59 million contract two years ago to stick around with the Cardinals, these Pro Dawgs are making a difference in the NFL.
Five Potentially Undervalued Notre Dame Commits
Back in 2018 as Notre Dame was building its 2019 recruiting class, 247Sports dropped Litchfield Ajavon from the four-star category to the three-star status. Many Irish fans pushed back on this ranking drop, criticizing those who carefully craft the national numbers. But as we saw, that move proved valid as Ajavon struggled out of the gate and ultimately transferred to Rice a few years later.
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
Ole Miss in a comfortable position with LB commit Suntarine Perkins
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong shares his latest recruiting scoop from the past weekend.
Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
BeaverBlitz Review: Top 10 Plays of 2022
It hasn’t always been pretty. There have been some lows along with the many highs. But the 2022 season has quietly been one of the best seasons in OSU history. A Las Vegas Bowl win this weekend would make this year the second best ever — behind the Fiesta Bowl year.
Oklahoma adds pledges from four-star 2023 safety Daeh McCullough and brother Dasan, an Indiana transfer
Add two more elite defensive prospects to the fold in Norman, courtesy of the McCullough family. After Oklahoma hosted both Dasan McCullough and Daeh McCullough for an official visit this past weekend, a whirlwind recruitment keyed by cornerbacks coach Jay Valai now culminates in a jointly announced commitment from both brothers. The 247Sports Crystal Ball had heavily favored Oklahoma to land the duo heading into their concurrent official visits.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0