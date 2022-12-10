ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Devastating Mike Leach update revealed

The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

GSU Lands Clemson Transfer Linebacker Kevin Swint

Georgia State Football had a massive weekend with five commits and the first player to go public is an enormous one as former Clemson Outside Linebacker Kevin Swint will transfer to GSU. He took to Twitter to announce the news:. Swint is a 6'3, 239lbs Outside Linebacker / Edge Rusher...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama

Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Mike Leach: 1961-2022

Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away today at University Medical Center, his family has announced at 7:58am Tuesday. Cause of passing was given as complications from a heart condition. Information regarding services and memorials will be provided by Mississippi State when available. Leach was 61 years of age...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

How did the Pro Dawgs do in Week Fourteen?

As of the end of August 2021, Washington had more players in the National Football League than any other team in the Pac-12 Conference. That's quite an achievement considering where the program was just ten years ago. And with Arizona's Budda Baker becoming one of the league's highest-paid safeties by signing a four-year, $59 million contract two years ago to stick around with the Cardinals, these Pro Dawgs are making a difference in the NFL.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Five Potentially Undervalued Notre Dame Commits

Back in 2018 as Notre Dame was building its 2019 recruiting class, 247Sports dropped Litchfield Ajavon from the four-star category to the three-star status. Many Irish fans pushed back on this ranking drop, criticizing those who carefully craft the national numbers. But as we saw, that move proved valid as Ajavon struggled out of the gate and ultimately transferred to Rice a few years later.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Husker Mash: The analytics tool with the Rhule hire, learning more NU staffers, Colorado wants the red out

Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. On the day Matt Rhule was introduced as Nebraska's head coach, Trev Alberts said Rhule was the coach he felt was best equipped for Nebraska to "build the foundation needed." In arriving to that conclusion, Alberts crunched his share of numbers too.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BeaverBlitz Review: Top 10 Plays of 2022

It hasn’t always been pretty. There have been some lows along with the many highs. But the 2022 season has quietly been one of the best seasons in OSU history. A Las Vegas Bowl win this weekend would make this year the second best ever — behind the Fiesta Bowl year.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Oklahoma adds pledges from four-star 2023 safety Daeh McCullough and brother Dasan, an Indiana transfer

Add two more elite defensive prospects to the fold in Norman, courtesy of the McCullough family. After Oklahoma hosted both Dasan McCullough and Daeh McCullough for an official visit this past weekend, a whirlwind recruitment keyed by cornerbacks coach Jay Valai now culminates in a jointly announced commitment from both brothers. The 247Sports Crystal Ball had heavily favored Oklahoma to land the duo heading into their concurrent official visits.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

