Read full article on original website
cind119
4d ago
Gee... I sure am glad that the fact that he was beating a woman doesn't affect his basketball career in any way. I was worried that his heinous acts might inconvenience him on some way
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
wccsradio.com
PITTSBURGH MAN ARRESTED ON PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS CHARGES
A Pittsburgh man was arrested in Indiana on Sunday on public drunkenness and related charges. Indiana Borough Police say that at 5:26 a.m. on December 11th, police were called out to the 400 block of Gompers Avenue for a report of a vehicle parked in front of the caller’s house for an extended period of time. Police named 20-year-old DeSean Lemir Reeves of Pittsburgh as their suspect. He was arrested on charges of public drunkenness and underage possession of alcohol.
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
wtae.com
Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate accused of threatening man with shotgun
PITTSBURGH — Tony Moreno, 54, the 2021 Republican candidate for mayor of Pittsburgh, is facing a misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment charge after allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun. A Brighton Heights neighbor claims Moreno pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to shoot his tires out....
cranberryeagle.com
Woman accused of taking patients’ drugs
A nurse at UPMC Cranberry Place has been accused of using a drug prescribed to her patient and replacing it with saline solution, according to charges filed last month. Lorrie J. Jelic, 53, of Butler, was charged by the state Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 23 with felony acquisition of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fraud following an investigation at her workplace.
Man facing charges following drug raid in New Castle
A man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation last week in New Castle.
Allegheny County man jailed for allegedly making threats against DA, police on YouTube channel
An Allegheny County man was arrested for allegedly threatening District Attorney Stephen Zappala on his YouTube channel. Joshua J. Thompson, 46, of Rosslyn Farms, was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bond after police say he uploaded videos to YouTube in which he threatened to kill Zappala, another attorney and a police officer.
Former police chief pleads guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from evidence locker
PITTSBURGH — The Former Elizabeth Borough police chief pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday. In connection to the guilty plea, the court was advised that Timothy Butler, 46, stole evidence, hundreds of bricks...
Former Pennsylvania police chief admits to stealing and using heroin taken in two federal investigations
A former Elizabeth Borough Police Chief pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Timothy L. Butler, Jr., 46, of Finleyville, PA, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan. In connection with the guilty plea, the […]
Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County DA, encouraging mass casualty incident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man is in jail after threatening to harm the county district attorney and encouraging a mass casualty incident. Forty-six-year-old Joshua Thompson of Roslyn Farms allegedly posted several videos on YouTube calling for violence. Thompson is facing charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He's accused of posting videos to YouTube threatening to kill District Attorney Stephen Zappala, attorney Casey White and Scott Township police. Jackson Township police were not involved in this case, but Chief Terry Seilhamer said threats are all too common anymore online. They deal routinely with online...
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
wccsradio.com
TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES
Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
Teen accused of shooting stepdad near Washington County businesses
A 16-year-old is being charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting his stepfather in Washington County early Monday morning. Samuel Hoy, 16, of South Strabane, allegedly shot his stepfather in the area of Murtland Avenue and Oak Springs Road, according to South Strabane Police Chief Drew Hilk. Police were called...
Reward offered in embalmed head cold case: police
Police are offering a reward for more information on an embalmed head that was found nearly a decade ago. The head was discovered near a road in Beaver County, and was determined to belong to a woman. The Tribune-Review reported on the head when it was first discovered back in...
wtae.com
Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate denies pulling gun on dog owner
Tony Moreno, former candidate for Pittsburgh mayor, is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. Police say they extracted 10-15 dogs living in unsanitary conditions at a home on McClure Avenue earlier this week.
venangoextra.com
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
wccsradio.com
PLEA HEARING FOR INDIANA MAN CONTINUED
Plea hearings were scheduled today in Indiana County Court, but three of them for the same person were delayed. It was announced that the plea haearing for 51-year-old James E. Emerson of Indiana were officially continued this morning; however, officials with the Indiana County District Attorney’s office say he is also facing federal charges. In one case dating back to April 2020, Emerson was charged with failure to verify his address or be photographed per Megan’s Law requirements. In July 2020, he was also charged with flight to avoid apprehension, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on a suspended license, and failure to stop and give aid. He originally pleaded guilty to flight to avoid apprehension but withdrew that plea in October 2021. He also faces frug-related charges along with a false I.D. to law enforcement in a case back in October 2020.
Pittsburgh police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Carrick gas station
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station in Carrick on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station in the 1600 block of Route 51 around 10:30 p.m. The store clerk told police that a male came in with a...
Comments / 3